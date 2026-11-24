Oskido ran into MaWhoo walking alone at a shopping centre in Angola on Sunday, 22 November

The music legend jokingly offered to be her bodyguard, referencing the viral Cyan Boujee assault at SASMA 2026

MaWhoo and Cyan Boujee have been trading subtle shots over an alleged love triangle involving a wealthy businessman

Oskido advises MaWhoo to get a bodyguard at the mid Cyan Boujee drama. Image: _mawhoo, oskidoibelieve, cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Music legend Oskido bumped into singer MaWhoo at a shopping centre in Angola on Sunday, 22 November, and wasted no time cracking a joke that had Mzansi talking. Spotting her walking around alone, he quipped that she needed a bodyguard after the Cyan Boujee drama — and offered to take the job himself.

The lighthearted exchange was captured in a casual vlog-style clip filmed inside what appears to be a mall atrium, complete with string lights, a staircase, and background signage. The handheld footage shows the two in a relaxed conversation before interacting with mall staff near an entrance.

The backstory behind Oskido's joke

Oskido's comment didn't come out of nowhere. It followed a viral video from the 2026 South African Social Media Awards (SASMA) that allegedly showed Cyan Boujee assaulting socialite and podcaster Naquueda, sparking outrage across social media.

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MaWhoo herself had been caught up in the Cyan Boujee saga weeks earlier, when the two traded veiled jabs at each other online. The tension reportedly stemmed from a shared romantic interest — a wealthy and well-known businessman whose identity Mzansi allegedly uncovered. With MaWhoo strolling through an Angolan mall without security in tow, Oskido clearly felt the moment was too good to let slide.

Netizens react to the encounter

The clip, reshared by X page @MDNnewss, drew a wave of responses from social media users:

@LMkumla laughed:

"Lol, he is being dramatic."

@glanza_66 remarked:

"Oskido is so old I don't get it. He still likes spotlight...."

@AImpact82 questioned:

"Is it that deep?"

@nero_diner0 joked:

"Even the bodyguard will need a bodyguard ⚰️"

@vigilanceblues said:

"I kinda agree with the grootman 😌"

@boitymoreosele stated:

"Lol yes"

@Sazikazi7 laughed:

"Yhooo Cyan should be embarrassed shame 😂"

Dineo defends Cyan Boujee

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that YouTuber Dineo Moloisane surprised her fans on social media over the weekend when she supported Cyan Boujee.

Moloisane received mixed reviews from her fans, who compared her to Cyan Boujee.

Source: Briefly News