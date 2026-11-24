Lasizwe Dambuza opened up about his fractured relationship with brother Lungile Mcunu during a candid interview

The content creator described the fallout as an ego situation, saying outside opinions drove a wedge between the siblings

Lasizwe admitted the rift left him feeling deeply isolated, recalling painful moments watching their old videos together

Lasizwe has spoken about his strained relationship with brother, Lungile, suggesting that someone needs to put their pride aside. Image: Lasizwe Dambuza

Source: Facebook

South African content creator Lasizwe Dambuza has broken his silence on the state of his relationship with his brother Lungile Mcunu, describing a bond that was once the envy of fans but has since been tested by ego, outside influence, and family politics.

Lasizwe appeared on In The Know with Sowetan, where he was reflecting on what this year has taught him. The conversation took a personal turn when the topic of Lungile came up, and Lasizwe did not hold back.

"Someone needs to break the ice"

"It's an ego situation right now, where someone needs to come down from their high horse, break the ice and say, 'Guys, what's going on? How can we fix this?'"

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He also pointed to outside voices as a key factor in the breakdown. Lasizwe explained:

"A lot of people got in our ears, and we started listening to outside opinions that gave us different perspectives, and we stopped sharing the same goals."

The emotional weight of the fallout has clearly not been easy to carry. Lasizwe described scrolling through their old videos together and being struck by how far things had drifted.

"I would look back at our videos and think, 'Oh my God, this guy is my brother,' when we had our fallout. Family politics started getting involved; people started picking sides, and it tore me apart. It put me in a space where I felt extremely isolated."

Lasizwe hinted at unresolved issues with Lungile, saying one of them needs to come down from their high horse. Image: Lasizwe

Source: Facebook

Lasizwe and Lungile's public fallout

The brothers built a loyal following through their comedic content online, and their energy together made them one of digital entertainment's more beloved duos. Reports of a private feud surfaced last year, with sources suggesting the two were no longer speaking due to alleged financial disagreements.

A leaked Instagram Close Friends Story added fuel to the fire, with the message pointing to differing visions and goals as the root of their split. Neither brother publicly addressed the matter at the time, making Lasizwe's latest comments the most direct and candid account of events so far.

Despite the pain, Lasizwe's tone during the interview was one of reflection rather than blame, leaving the door open for a potential reconciliation if someone is willing to take that first step.

Lasizwe sold his Bryanston townhouse

Lasizwe Dambuza quietly put his Bryanston townhouse on the market for R3.8 million.

The listing emerged alongside reports that the content creator restructured his production company and let go of staff.

Source: Briefly News