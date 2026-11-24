Anele Mdoda took to X on 24 November 2026 to share details of the upcoming memorial service for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

The former South African Deputy President passed away, leaving the country mourning the loss of a trailblazing leader

Social media users flooded the post with tributes, remembering Mlambo-Ngcuka for her style, grace, and calm presence

Anele Mdoda confirms memorial service for Dr Phumzile

Source: Instagram

South Africa is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic leaders, and media personality Anele Mdoda has stepped in to share important details about the farewell. On 24 November 2026, Anele Mdoda used her social media to confirm the memorial service for former Deputy President Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, prompting an outpouring of grief and fond memories from across the country.

Mdoda, who recently celebrated her 1st wedding anniversary, celebrated Mlambo-Ngcuka on her social media platforms.

Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka served as South Africa's Deputy President under President Thabo Mbeki and later became the Executive Director of UN Women, cementing her legacy as a giant of African leadership and women's rights advocacy. Her passing has left a significant void, with many South Africans reflecting on her distinguished public life and the quiet dignity she carried throughout her career.

The memorial service will be hosted by the Catholic Church in Rivonia, a detail that resonated deeply with those who knew her. One social media user recalled regularly spotting her there at evening Mass, noting how fitting the venue is for her send-off.

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Mdoda took to her X account on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, to confirm the memorial service.

South Africans mourn the politician

@zothi1606 wrote:

"So befitting that the Catholic Church in Rivonia is hosting her memorial. I always saw her there at evening mass."

@cikymtwesi said:

"Oh, what a lady, she was beautiful! Dressed so well and also looked so calm!"

@athidivine simply wrote:

"Style and grace were her."

@HappyxHong added:

"Always dressed so stunning. So graceful."

@nkosisandi9068 shared:

"I was saying this to my mother yesterday; she is just beautiful in every picture from any angle."

@PKusta13 wrote:

"Awww what a beautiful and humble woman💜💜. Bemhle kakhulu what a lady. Zonke ipics zakhe zintle💜💜."

Anele Mdoda confirms memorial service for Dr Phumzile

Source: Instagram

ANC leaders reflect on Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka’s legacy

In more news, Briefly News previously reported that mourners at Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka's memorial reflected on the ANC's failure to elevate her to the country's highest office.

Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the party lost a rare opportunity to make her ANC president.

Mlambo-Ngcuka, who died at 71 after a medical procedure, was South Africa's first female deputy president.

Source: Briefly News