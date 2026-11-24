Somizi co-hosted the SAPU Awards alongside Masecha Bandlovu over the past weekend

The media personality met General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and was left in awe of his presence

Fans flooded Somizi's Instagram with hilarious and heartfelt reactions to the post

Somizi met General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and praised his Aura at the SAPU. Image: somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi is not easily impressed, but General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi apparently stopped him in his tracks. The media personality and socialite took to Instagram on Monday, 23 November 2026, to gush about co-hosting the SAPU Awards and the unexpected moment that left him genuinely humbled.

Somizi shared that he co-hosted the ceremony alongside fellow media personality @masechabandlovu, and while the event itself was an honour, it was his encounter with Mr Mkhwanazi that really moved him.

Somizi humbled by Mkhwanazi's presence

In his own words, Somizi wrote:

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"Past weekend I had the honour of co-hosting SAPU AWARDS alongside @masechabandlovu, and I got to meet uMhlonishwa Mr Mkhwanazi. I've always heard people speak of aura, and I've always heard people say I have aura, and on this evening I've got to see it and feel it through Mr Mkhwanazi. Wooooo shemmmmm unesithunzi lo baba and Esihle."

For a man known for commanding every room he walks into, admitting that someone else's presence outshone his own was a moment that clearly resonated with his followers.

His co-host Masecha Bandlovu echoed the sentiment in the comments, writing:

"You are an absolute credit to our profession. I ENJOYED every minute of working with you. We did it. Being in the presence of the General was the cherry on the cake."

Fans react to Somizi's post

The comments section was a mix of laughter, admiration, and affection. Here is what some followers had to say:

@yummyteb:

"That Wig🔥🔥🔥"

@nomsamadida:

"Me in the other room busy eating instead 😩😅"

@ttmbha:

"UYAMFUNA NEH 😂😂😂😂😂"

@enhlempanzakhanyase:

"You want him, neh. We know you. You are respectful towards him, we can see💙🤣"

@ndlovukazinandi:

"One thing I LOVE about you is you will give people their flowers, always 💖✨️"

@kay_african:

"2 individuals we love unconditionally as South Africans 🤞🏻"

Somizi backs Miss Universe

In a previous report from Briefly News, Somizi has backed Miss Universe South Africa 2026 Bajabulise Thela.

This as she prepares to represent the country at the 75th pageant in Puerto Rico on 24 November 2026.

Source: Briefly News