Samkelo Ndlovu debuted a dramatic new look at T-Looks Hair Salon, trading in her long dreadlocks for a pixie cut

A before-and-after transformation video shared on Instagram on Monday, 23 November 2026, caught fans off guard

Netizens flooded the comments section, with many saying the short style made her look younger and even more stunning

Samkelo Ndlovu chopped off her signature long locs for a short hairstyle. Image: samkelondlovu

Source: Instagram

South African actress and model Samkelo Ndlovu has left fans doing a double-take after swapping her signature dreadlocks for a close-cropped pixie cut, and the internet has not stopped talking about it since.

The transformation was captured in a promotional video posted on Instagram on Monday, 23 November 2026, by the account @tonymasangu. Filmed at T-Looks Hair Salon, the clip follows the classic before-and-after reveal format, showing a stylist carefully cutting away Ndlovu's long dreadlocks and shaping it into a sleek, feminine pixie cut. On-screen text throughout the video reads:

"T-LOOKS pixie unit, Place your order now, the number is in my bio @SamkeloNdlovu," giving the content a playful, promotional edge.

Samkelo Ndlovu's Pixie Cut Transformation

The reveal is striking. The former Rhythm City actress, known for her bold personal style, pulls off the cropped look effortlessly, her cheekbones and facial features far more prominent without the volume of her previous locs. The salon stylist is shown working with precision before the finished style is finally unveiled to the camera.

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For many fans, the change was nothing short of a revelation, with comments pouring in from across Instagram almost immediately after the video went live.

Watch Samkelo Ndlovu's hair transformation at T-Looks Hair Salon by clicking the link.

Fans react to Samkelo Ndlovu's new look

The reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with followers agreeing that the pixie suits her just as well as any look she has worn before.

@sara2nice_ wrote:

"😍 she even looks younger."

@connie64603 said:

"Short hair really suits her; she has such a pretty face."

@i_am_nokukhanya tagged Ndlovu directly, gushing:

"@samkelondlovu You are absolutely breathtakingly gorgeous ❤️wow 🙌"

@__daydreamingofyou kept it simple but said everything:

"She looks good in everything."

Samkelo Ndlovu chopped off her dreadlocks for a cute pixie cut. Image: samkelondlovu

Source: Instagram

Samkelo Ndlovu responds to Adulting role

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Samkelo Ndlovu criticised Adulting viewers for attacking her on social media.

At the time, the talented actress deactivated her Instagram account following the backlash she received and addressed fans of the series.

Source: Briefly News