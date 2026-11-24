Ghost Hlubi fired back at Cyan Boujee in a selfie-style video filmed at a petrol station

Cyan Boujee had allegedly suggested Ghost could not afford to fill up a full tank of petrol

X users were divided over whether Ghost's response landed or backfired

Ghost Hlubi fired back at Cyan Boujee after she questioned whether he could afford to fill up his car's tank. Image: Cyan Boujee, Ghost Hlubi

Source: Facebook

Ghost Hlubi has hit back at Cyan Boujee in the most unexpected setting: a petrol station forecourt. A short clip of the moment has since set social media alight, with netizens weighing in on whether his clap back was a win or a dig that missed the mark.

The selfie-style video, filmed inside a car at a petrol station, shows Ghost filling up what he makes clear is a full tank of 95 petrol. The footage carries the aesthetic of a TikTok livestream, complete with overlaid comment graphics and gift icons.

Ghost's petrol station response

In the clip, Ghost can be heard directing his words squarely at Cyan Boujee, saying:

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"I'm gonna pay my full tank that Ghost will never manage to do. What's wrong with you? Yeah, right. What's wrong with you? Yeah, right. What's wrong with you? Yeah, full tank. Yeah, full tank. 95. Thank you."

The implication is clear: Cyan Boujee had allegedly made a remark suggesting Ghost could not afford to fill up a full tank, and he was now making a point of doing exactly that on camera.

X account @33Music_Plug shared the clip with the caption:

"Ghost finally responded to Cyan Boujee... This is the Ghost Hlubi I know. 😂"

Watch the video below:

X users react to the clip

Reactions were a mixture of amusement and scepticism. Some felt Ghost made his point cleanly, while others were more interested in the small details he perhaps did not intend to include.

@dmx_ronny said:

"There's no way Ghost doesn't have money with the numbers he's pulling on YouTube. Nah Cyan, she's lying."

@muhammedfrance quipped:

"The breath after he paid says a lot. 😂😂😂"

@10GEE_Khumi added:

"He ate, I'm afraid. 😭😭"

Cyan Boujee explained why she attacked Naquueda

Cyan Boujee went live after a physical altercation with Naquueda at the SASMAs, addressing the incident head-on.

The influencer insisted jealousy had nothing to do with it, saying Naquueda knows exactly why she was targeted.

Source: Briefly News