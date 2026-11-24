Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando tied the knot in Palm Springs on 21 November 2026, with the news confirmed by the actress

The couple reportedly first met after being set up on a blind date in 2021, and Maxx proposed during a trip to Japan in 2025

A nostalgic video tracing Miley's relationship timeline went viral on X, with fans and even her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, reacting to her nuptials

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando got married in Palm Springs. Image: Gilbert Flores/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is officially off the market. The pop superstar married musician Maxx Morando in Palm Springs on Saturday, 21 November 2026, as confirmed by Entertainment Tonight. The wedding news broke just as Cyrus was celebrating her 34th birthday, making the weekend doubly momentous for the singer.

A compilation video posted by X account @Sad4orreal capturing Miley's romantic journey quickly caught fire online. Set to a wistful emotional pop track, the clip features staged and AI-generated reenactment photos arranged as a nostalgic timeline, pairing years from 2000 to 2024 with brief milestone captions across various settings — from playgrounds and office spaces to café-lined sidewalks and cosy living rooms.

Miley's road to "I do"

Cyrus and Morando were introduced through a mutual connection on a blind date back in 2021. Their relationship blossomed quietly before Maxx popped the question during a romantic trip to Japan in 2025. The couple's Palm Springs ceremony brought that journey full circle.

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This is not Miley's first walk down the aisle. She was previously married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth from 2018 to 2020, a relationship that had been years in the making after the two first connected on the set of The Last Song in 2009.

On the morning after her wedding, which also happened to fall on her birthday, Cyrus shared a heartfelt note with fans: "Waking up on my 34th birthday feeling so grateful. Thank you for all the wishes & to everyone who made this weekend a memory we'll cherish for a lifetime and beyond. 🤍"

Watch the nostalgic Miley dating timeline video that sent fans into a frenzy.

Miley Cyrus was previously married before. Image: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Fans and family react

The wedding news flooded social media, with well-wishers ranging from reality TV royalty to Miley's own father joining the chorus of congratulations.

@kylerichards18 wrote:

"Congratulations!! You look stunning! So happy for you both!! And you and your Mom are twinsies ❤️❤️"

@youtubemusic shared:

"Cheers to you, Miley 💍✨"

@juuhmoutinho gushed:

"HB queen 🥳 You deserve all the happiness in the world! Love you 🫶🏻"

@billyraycyrus, Miley's father, called it:

"The most beautiful day!! Match made in heaven @miley @mmaxxm Proud Dad ❤️"

@acopensal perhaps put it best:

"There's something incredibly beautiful about seeing someone who gave us so many memories create such beautiful ones for herself."

Londie London hints at getting married

In a previous report from Briefly News, Londie London posted a video of herself in traditional Zulu ceremonial attire.

The clip reignited speculation that Londie secretly wed her partner Kwena.

Source: Briefly News