Ntsiki Mazwai called out Cyan Boujee after a video of the influencer twerking in front of Peanuts circulated online

The clip, originally shared on X, sparked heated debate about the nature of Cyan Boujee's relationship with the young man

Social media users raised serious concerns about Peanuts' age and the responsibility of adults around him

Ntsiki Mazwai questioned Cyan Boujee's viral video involving Peanuts, with her comments sparking a heated debate about the content. Image: Ntsiki Mazwai Cyan Boujee

Source: Facebook

Poet and social commentator Ntsiki Mazwai has weighed in on a viral clip of Cyan Boujee twerking in front of Peanuts, and she is not mincing her words. The outspoken activist took to X to call the moment out."

The clip was originally shared on 22 November 2026 by X user @therealvivet, who captioned it:

"This is why I am a 10 out of 10 👀 cyan boujee shows peanuts chat she’s a 10 out of 10 by shaking her talent. 🍑😳"

Ntsiki Mazwai's reaction

Ntsiki Mazwai responded directly to the post on 23 November 2026, and the brevity of the statement did little to soften its impact; it quickly gained traction among netizens who agreed that the situation raised serious child protection concerns.

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Peeps react to the clip

The reaction online was swift and largely concerned, with many social media users questioning where the adults in Peanuts' life are and why he appears to be in this kind of environment.

@Nicolo668063258 wrote:

"When are we going to stop this culture of glorifying black women who use their bodies for financial gain? What kind of society are we creating?"

@StorytellerJobe asked:

"Where are his parents? 😭"

@Holisrnv echoed Ntsiki's sentiment directly:

"This is definitely not okay. Where is Peanuts’ dad in all this, mara? He is a CHILD!!"

Cyan Boujee had an altercation with Naquueda

Cyan Boujee went live after a physical altercation with Naquueda at the SASMAs, addressing the incident head-on.

The influencer insisted jealousy had nothing to do with it, saying Naquueda knows exactly why she was targeted.

Source: Briefly News