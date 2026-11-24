“Where are his parents?” Ntsiki Mazwai Calls Out Cyan Boujee Twerking With Peanuts, SA Offended
- Ntsiki Mazwai called out Cyan Boujee after a video of the influencer twerking in front of Peanuts circulated online
- The clip, originally shared on X, sparked heated debate about the nature of Cyan Boujee's relationship with the young man
- Social media users raised serious concerns about Peanuts' age and the responsibility of adults around him
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Poet and social commentator Ntsiki Mazwai has weighed in on a viral clip of Cyan Boujee twerking in front of Peanuts, and she is not mincing her words. The outspoken activist took to X to call the moment out."
The clip was originally shared on 22 November 2026 by X user @therealvivet, who captioned it:
"This is why I am a 10 out of 10 👀 cyan boujee shows peanuts chat she’s a 10 out of 10 by shaking her talent. 🍑😳"
Ntsiki Mazwai's reaction
Ntsiki Mazwai responded directly to the post on 23 November 2026, and the brevity of the statement did little to soften its impact; it quickly gained traction among netizens who agreed that the situation raised serious child protection concerns.
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Peeps react to the clip
The reaction online was swift and largely concerned, with many social media users questioning where the adults in Peanuts' life are and why he appears to be in this kind of environment.
@Nicolo668063258 wrote:
"When are we going to stop this culture of glorifying black women who use their bodies for financial gain? What kind of society are we creating?"
@StorytellerJobe asked:
"Where are his parents? 😭"
@Holisrnv echoed Ntsiki's sentiment directly:
"This is definitely not okay. Where is Peanuts’ dad in all this, mara? He is a CHILD!!"
Cyan Boujee had an altercation with Naquueda
Cyan Boujee went live after a physical altercation with Naquueda at the SASMAs, addressing the incident head-on.
The influencer insisted jealousy had nothing to do with it, saying Naquueda knows exactly why she was targeted.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is an Entertainment Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over 8 years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za