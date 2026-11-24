Gogo Maweni released a media statement on 24 November 2026 announcing she would step back from all media engagements until 2028

The traditional healer and reality TV star reflected on her 2025 arrest, admitting she had lost sight of her calling

Maweni revealed she made a promise to her ancestors while in Sun City prison to refocus on her spiritual work

Gogo Maweni made a major career decision after admitting she lost sight of her calling. Image: dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Traditional healer and reality TV personality Gogo Maweni has announced she will be withdrawing from all media engagements until 2028. In a formal media statement shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, she opened up about losing her way and pledged to return to her roots as a healer.

The statement came alongside a reflective post on her page, where she wrote:

"Stay around ambitious people. They'll never mock you for trying.🤍"

Gogo Maweni reflects on her 2025 arrest

In the statement, Maweni acknowledged that her behaviour around the time of her 2025 arrest was out of character. She admitted to getting swept up in the trappings of celebrity life, which she says pulled her away from her true calling as a traditional healer. While incarcerated at Sun City prison, she made a promise to her ancestors that she would refocus on her spiritual path and approach her work with renewed patience and humility.

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Going forward, Maweni says her energy will be directed towards building the Gogo Maweni brand, one rooted firmly in healing rather than public attention. Her spiritual consultations and herbal store operate from 193 Beauval Avenue, Mondeor, Johannesburg.

Read the full statement below:

Social Media users rally behind her decision

The statement resonated with many of her followers, who flooded the comments with words of encouragement and support.

@ririm44 wrote:

"❤️❤️❤️How amazing is this. @dr_maweni, you are a good example to many who forget what the spiritual journey is. Well done👏🏻"

@impowering.women said:

"Good decision; sometimes we pay attention to social media and forget who we are. God is watching over us and everything we do and say; we lose ourselves because of public attention. I'm happy you're honouring your ancestors; I wish you to continue to do that❤️❤️❤️❤️. Let's not let everything be about social media."

@monika_mthethwa added:

"Good decision; focus on yourself and your healing. Let your ears only hear the positive things and let them ignore the negativity of this world. May God and your ancestors give you peace and strength."

@lisabahle kept it short and sweet:

"This is Growth🙌"

@seipati_muthelo expressed gratitude:

"@dr_maweni we salute you and thank you for this"

@dawnthandeka_king offered warm wishes:

"Sending lots of love😍😍😍"

Meanwhile, @mbaliyezwe_kgomo6 offered a more cautious take:

"Honestly, not everything deserves a say from you, even after 2027!"

Gogo Maweni announced she was stepping away from the spotlight for at least a year. Image: dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni to write "tell all”

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Gogo Maweni is working on a memoir after spending time in prison.

The controversial sangoma was released on bail and received an outpouring of love and support from her online community.

Source: Briefly News