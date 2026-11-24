Lady Du announced she is releasing new music on 4 December after a two-year gap, alleging her manager had been bullying and holding her back

The amapiano singer also addressed criticism about her silence during the March and March movement, citing a personal tragedy

Netizens questioned her explanation, with some saying personal grief was not a valid excuse for staying silent on national issues

Lady Du Reveals Manager Drama Behind 2-Year Music Hiatus, Drops EP on 4 December

Source: Instagram

Lady Du has broken her silence on two fronts: a messy fallout with her former manager and her conspicuous absence during the March and March anti-illegal immigration demonstrations.

The amapiano singer took to social media on Monday, 23 November 2026, to announce that she would be releasing a new EP on 4 December, her first project in two years. She attributed the lengthy silence to an alleged dispute with her manager, writing, "I'm dropping after 2 years of fighting imanager yam ing bullisha please stream my EP he said I'll be nothing without him." The post drew significant attention, with fans rallying around the announcement.

Lady Du addresses March and March silence

However, alongside the excitement about new music came a wave of backlash. Social media users were quick to pile on, dragging her for not publicly supporting the March and March movement, a pattern that has become familiar territory for South African celebrities. Online communities have consistently held prominent figures accountable for staying quiet on issues affecting ordinary South Africans, and Lady Du found herself squarely in that crossfire.

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She responded by citing personal tragedy, saying she had lost her father during that period and that the grief made it impossible for her to step out or engage publicly.

"Guys, I couldn't support March on March actively; I just lost my dad, so it was a very dark time for me to get out of the house," she wrote.

That explanation, however, did not fully satisfy netizens. The drama prompted @EmmiieTLO on Facebook to remark, "Not a nice time to be a celebrity in SA."

Netizens weigh in on the drama

The post sparked a range of reactions:

@Dashin57 joked: "They must just collabe and release abahambe song."

@TThathe44 was not buying the excuse:

"We are also losing our young brothers and sisters because of drugs, but we are supporting March and March every day. So there is no excuse, please."

@FusionistRSA was dismissive:

"I think they are playing PR stunts with a very serious issue; we must ignore them."

@TheJustCaused praised the accountability movement:

"AmaJacinta amahle are dealing with these celebrities nicely."

@SibusisoSo63809 went further:

"I've started listening to AI music actually, I think of the type of song I wanna hear and subject matter and style, I'm not supporting these people, they can all go to he'll idc."

@AdonijahNtsieni added:

"We'll fix this country whether they like it or not. Celebrities must learn to be patriotic even though they know it might hamper their prospects of being hired to play in those illegal immigrants' drug dens."

DJ Zinhle's post backfires

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle's push for fan support in Ukhozi FM's prestigious 2026 Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka competition did not go according to plan.

When social media turned on her due to her past remarks, she apologised.

Source: Briefly News