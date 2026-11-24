Jelly Babie, whose real name is Karabo Khakhu, took to Instagram on Monday with a collection of photos from her early days as a new mother

The Bacardi musician accompanied her post with a touching one-word caption that has melted hearts across Mzansi

The baby news comes months after Jelly Babie opened up about alleged abuse she suffered during her marriage

Jelly Babie shared adorable first pictures of her baby. Image: jellybabie_official

Source: Instagram

Bacardi musician Jelly Babie has set hearts aflutter after giving fans their first glimpse of her newborn baby. The singer, whose real name is Karabo Khakhu, shared a collection of photos on Instagram on Monday that capture quiet, tender moments from her early days as a first-time mother.

The images show her pushing a stroller, spending time in the maternity ward and holding baby bottles, painting a picture of a woman fully settled into motherhood. She kept the caption beautifully simple, writing:

"Lethabo (joy)."

Jelly Babie's emotional journey to motherhood

The post did not come out of nowhere. Fans had been piecing things together for months after noticing a visible baby bump while she performed on stage. She eventually confirmed the pregnancy herself, sharing photos from a maternity shoot and writing a deeply personal letter addressed to her unborn child.

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"There is kind of love that doesn't need a face yet to be real. I have loved you through nausea, through tears, through nights when no one understood what I was carrying not just in my womb but in my heart," she wrote at the time.

She also reflected on how the pregnancy had reshaped her, saying it taught her patience, strength and a kind of love she had never known before, and vowing to spend her life protecting her child.

Baby news follows difficult marriage revelations

Jelly Babie has not revealed who the father of her child is, and her joy arrives after a period of real personal hardship. In April, she shared photos of herself in a hospital bed alongside an open message about her past.

"Yoh! I wish I never got married. I survived being in an abusive marriage at a young age, but I don't think I will ever recover," she wrote.

The alleged abuse she described made her candid posts about pregnancy and new motherhood all the more meaningful to those who have been following her journey. Baby Lethabo, whose name translates to "joy" in Sesotho, represents a new chapter for the singer after what has clearly been a turbulent few years.

See Jelly Babie's photos of her newborn [on her Instagram:

Jelly Babie shared cute photos of her newborn. Image: jellybabie_official

Source: Instagram

Video of Jelly Babie during initiation ceremony goes viral

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a video of Jelly Babie doing a sangoma dance routine at an initiation ceremony went viral on X (formerly Twitter).

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Jelly Babie's sangoma dance video.

Source: Briefly News