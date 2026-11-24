Durban Kwaito star Professor spoke out about artists being blacklisted for associating with the March and March anti-illegal immigration movement

Professor revealed that many artists fear speaking up about issues like illegal immigration due to the risk of being blacklisted in the industry

The singer extended his gratitude to the March and March movement for rallying votes for him in the Ukhozi FM Song of the Year countdown

Professor thanked March and March for Ukhozi FM Song of the Year Top 20 support. Image: Professor/Facebook, Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Durban kwaito star Professor has sparked a wave of reactions online after publicly aligning himself with the March and March movement and thanking its supporters for rallying behind him in the Ukhozi FM Song of the Year countdown.

In a video shared on X on 24 November 2026 under the "Zoso News" brand, Professor opened up about a fear that reportedly runs deep in the entertainment industry — that artists risk being blacklisted for publicly supporting movements like March and March or releasing music that touches on sensitive topics such as illegal immigration. Despite that pressure, Professor chose to speak out and declare his allegiance to the movement.

Professor praises March and March

The singer expressed heartfelt gratitude to the March and March community for standing by him and actively pushing votes his way ahead of the Ukhozi FM Song of the Year countdown. For many South African artists, that kind of public support from a politically charged movement can be a double-edged sword, but Professor did not shy away from acknowledging it.

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"Patriots, please let's keep pushing for the ghetto Professor! He deserves the support. Vote Ingoma 13 to 33329. The man has given us unforgettable festive season smash hits; just one win to reward him for his hard work all these years won't hurt," one supporter noted.

Watch Professor's full interview here:

Mzansi rallies behind Professor

Netizens and fans flooded the comments to show their support. Here's what they had to say:

@BigdawgandNem:

"How do you vote? I will vote for this brother. Many times."

@Scocolito_Berry:

"We are voting for Professor all the way🔥🔥🔥"

@BaiperekiL:

"Very humble"

@BaiperekiL:

"Where do we vote"

@mla4zo:

"He must just re-release Jezabel album. That was the best Album 🔥🔥🔥"

@conflictedgen_z:

"Patriots, please let's keep pushing for the ghetto Professor! He deserves the support. Vote Ingoma 13 to 33329. The man has given us unforgettable festive season smash hits; just one win to reward him for his hard work all these years won't hurt."

@mumico101545631:

"A humble artist and very patriotic. Vote ingoma 13"

DJ Zinhle apologises for comments

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle apologised for her ‘unemployable youth’ remarks.

This came after the Ukhozi FM Song of the Year voting opened, but fans remain divided over her two nominated tracks.

Source: Briefly News