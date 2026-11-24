Controversial YouTuber and DJ Cyan Boujee has reignited rumours that she has secretly welcomed a baby after sharing a string of telling posts across her Instagram Stories

Eagle-eyed followers spotted a baby onesie in her luxury travel collage and a baby bottle tucked inside a tote bag, and more telling clues

The alleged clue follows earlier speculation over a designer Dior bag that netizens believed was a nappy bag for her rumoured baby

Cyan Boujee seemingly confirmed the ongoing baby rumours. Images: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Controversial YouTuber and DJ Cyan Boujee has once again sent South African social media into overdrive after eagle-eyed followers spotted a string of telling clues regarding long-standing rumours that she has secretly become a mother.

The latest wave of speculation began when the influencer shared a lavish photo collage documenting her travels, showcasing designer luggage, luxury spoils, expensive alcohol, and, tucked right into the frame, a baby onesie. Unsurprisingly, netizens wasted no time zooming in on the tiny garment, with many convinced the content creator had finally given away her new role as a mother.

A trail of clues

As if the travel collage wasn't enough to get timelines buzzing, Cyan followed up with several eyebrow-raising posts on her Instagram Stories that left followers even more convinced.

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In one post, she shared a photo holding a cocktail, with a tote bag resting on the floor below that appeared to contain a baby bottle and wipes. Shortly after, she posted a brief video clip showing an infant's legs kicking in front of a pink-and-white nursery complete with a cot. She can be heard in the video saying, "You're so cute," followed by another snap holding up a delicate pink-and-white baby girl's Versace dress.

This is hardly the first time Cyan Boujee’s lifestyle posts have fuelled baby chatter online. Months prior, the influencer had social media buzzing after debuting a designer Dior bag that followers immediately speculated was actually a nappy bag purchased for her rumoured mini-me.

More recently, Cyan dropped another major hint in her comment section. Amid intense backlash over her altercation with content creator Naquueda at the South African Social Media Awards (SASMAs), a follower commented on a post she had shared prior to the ceremony, claiming the YouTuber was experiencing postpartum depression. Rather than shutting down the assumption, Cyan delivered a telling five-word response:

"Postpartum & still applying pressure ❤️"

Cyan Boujee posted a photo of a baby snowsuit, igniting the ongoing speculation around her rumoured new role as a mother. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

While the nursery video, designer baby outfits, and baby bottle sighting have reignited fierce debate across social media, with many followers treating the posts as unofficial confirmation, Cyan Boujee herself has yet to formally confirm the rumours and continues to deny the allegations publicly

See Cyan Boujee's posts below.

Cyan Boujee fueled the ongoing baby rumours. Images: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka and MacG address Cyan Boujee fight

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sol Phenduka and MacG's reactions to Cyan Boujee and Naquueda's viral physical altercation.

The podcasters' thoughts on the incident ignited a heated debate online, with many followers picking sides on the matter.

Source: Briefly News