Sizwe Dhlomo reshared a video of Helen Zille defending privatisation on X on Tuesday, 24 November 2026

Zille argued in the press clip that privatisation brings down costs and cited Eskom's 900% electricity price hike as proof

Dhlomo's blunt two-word reaction to Zille's comments ignited a fierce debate online

Sizwe Dhlomo slammed Helen Zille after she defended privatisation. Image: Jim Spellman, Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Sizwe Dhlomo had no patience for Helen Zille's views on privatisation this week, and his response set social media ablaze. The media personality reshared a clip of the DA politician speaking at what appeared to be a courthouse or government building press scrum, captioning it with just three words.

In the video, Zille fielded questions about her party's manifesto and its stance on privatisation. The DA's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg pushed back hard against critics who link privatisation to apartheid-era policies or argue it harms poor communities.

"Privatisation brings down costs for the poor. Privatisation makes things more affordable," she said, pointing to private power producers in Cape Town as an example of competition lowering electricity prices.

Her sharpest claim was about Eskom:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"The cost of electricity has increased 900% under Eskom's monopoly over the last 15 years because there was no competition. If there had been competition, electricity prices would be much, much lower."

The footage, filmed by multiple news outlets including SABC News and Newzroom Afrika, spread quickly after Dhlomo shared it.

See Sizwe Dhlomo's reaction by clicking the link.

SA reacts after Sizwe Dhlomo slams Helen Zille

Not everyone agreed with Dhlomo's framing. Many netizens felt Zille's economic argument deserved a proper rebuttal rather than a dismissal.

@JoshuaEmpowers pushed back on Dhlomo directly:

"Instead of calling her 'idiot' — it might be wise for smart South Africans like you to explain to others why you think her views are wrong. She explained her rationale for why she prefers privatisation and why electricity prices are high even though Eskom has a monopoly. Counter @helenzille views instead of ad hominem."

@SengetileS sided with Zille:

"She told no lie...she may be hated because it's trending to hate her, but she can't be challenged on her argument."

@JeanJean20929 added some humour:

"When last did you use the services at the post office? There are 100s of companies that do a far better and cheaper job😂🤣"

@Tumelo_txt offered a more nuanced take:

"She's not wrong though; she just should've emphasised competition. In order to compete, you have to be innovative, which also means efficiently producing a good product. Public companies usually rely on being subsidised to make them affordable."

Others were firmly opposed to Zille's argument. @AfrikaSocialist wrote:

"The private sector has been inflating medical costs for the longest time; there is no way privatisation would bring down the cost of services."

@Melusijezreel1 questioned her lived experience:

"How does a person who has NEVER been poor and disadvantaged at any point in life speak so confidently about what's best for the poor?"

@NitwaVurhongo drew a comparison to another controversial statement:

"It's like when the IFP leader said a VAT increase will be 'good for the poor'. These people are completely out of touch with reality."

Watch the press clip that sparked the debate below:

Sizwe Dhlomo Reacts to Barack Obama's confession

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sizwe Dhlomo reshared a Barack Obama clip from The Pivot Podcast, adding a pointed caption about the importance of focus.

Barack Obama recalled how ANC activists visiting his college campus changed his life trajectory at age 19 or 20.

Source: Briefly News