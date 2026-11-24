The Ntongana family confirmed the passing of Qondisa 'DJ Cue' Ntongana on 23 November 2026 in an official statement

DJ Cue was widely celebrated as a gifted DJ, mentor and key figure in the Eastern Cape entertainment scene

His death comes weeks before he was scheduled to perform at the Mthatha Summer Fest on 26 December 2026

Mthatha DJ Cue dies as family confirms his untimely passing. Image Cue BZN

Source: Instagram

The Eastern Cape entertainment community is in mourning after the passing of Qondisa Ntongana, known to fans and peers as DJ Cue. The Ntongana family released an official statement on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, confirming that he died on 23 November 2026.

Family pays tribute to DJ Cue

The statement was shared on Instagram by user @mist_sa, who posted on behalf of the family, writing: "Allow me at this moment to share with you this official statement on behalf of the Ntongana Family."

The family described DJ Cue as "a gifted DJ, a mentor and a friend to many," noting that "his performances moved crowds and his passion helped shape the sound of Eastern Cape entertainment." The statement also highlighted his dedication to nurturing upcoming artists, saying he "uplifted young talent, filled dancefloors and touched countless lives."

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The family asked the public for "respect, prayers and privacy" while further arrangements are being finalised. "Further details will be announced by the family in due course," the statement read.

DJ Cue's death is particularly heartbreaking for local fans as he had been lined up to perform at the Mthatha Summer Fest on 26 December 2026, a showcase that would have put his talent in front of a large Eastern Cape crowd during the festive season.

DJ Cue's death hits fans hard

The news has sent shockwaves through the music and entertainment community across the Eastern Cape and beyond. Fellow DJs, promoters and fans have flooded the comments section with tributes.

DJ Cue from the Eastern Cape passed away. Image: Cue BZN

Source: Facebook

@gazza_rockdashades wrote:

"This is heavy 💔💔🥺 Condolences to his family, Vegas Club and EC communities at large. He really brought all of us in the entertainment business to touch the souls in EC. Fly high, Mfanaka (Mhlonishwa) 😢"

@djtira responded with:

"💔😢 Awu"

@fakumfutho wrote:

"My condolences, brother 🕊️💔"

@lulocafe said:

"Eyi mkhuluwa. Yanzima ke le"

@djnaves reacted:

"Yhoooooo mkhuluwa"

@man_q_0 reflected:

"Yeah ne 💔💔 life"

The outpouring of grief reflects just how deeply DJ Cue was embedded in the fabric of Eastern Cape entertainment. The family's memorial graphic, shared alongside the statement, carried the words: "Rest Easy, Cue" and "Forever in our hearts."

Anele shares funeral details

In a previous report from Briefly News, media personality Anele Mdoda has shared important details about the memorial service for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

This prompted fond memories from across the country.

Source: Briefly News