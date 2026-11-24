Podcast and Chill with MacG reacted to footage of Cyan Boujee allegedly physically attacking Naquueda at the South African Social Media Awards on 21 November 2026

MacG and co-host Sol called the alleged attack an ambush, saying Cyan walked away 'like she did something amazing' while heading straight to potential jail time

Naquueda, who won the Beauty Influencer of the Year award at SASMAS, said she planned to press charges against Cyan Boujee

'Podcast and Chill's slammed Cyan Boujee for allegedly assaulting Naquueda at SASMAS. Image: cyan.boujee.24/macgunleashed/_naquueda/Instagram

Source: Instagram

MacG and Sol did not hold back when they addressed the alleged altercation between Cyan Boujee and Naquueda live on their show. The popular South African podcast hosts described the incident as a straight-up ambush, calling Cyan a "horrible human being" for allegedly attacking Naquueda in full view of cameras at the South African Social Media Awards (SASMAS) on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

According to the hosts, the drama traces back to streamer Peanuts, whose livestream allegedly caught Cyan remarking on Naquueda's Beauty Influencer of the Year acceptance speech, suggesting the award had been paid for. MacG noted that neither Cyan nor Naquueda had been nominated in that specific category, leaving him questioning where the hostility even originated. "It must be about a man, bro. It's got to be about a man," he said.

What allegedly happened at SASMAS

The hosts described the alleged attack as a deliberate ambush. They said Naquueda had stepped outside to do an interview after the ceremony when Cyan reportedly approached her from behind, pulled her by the hair and slammed her to the ground. "She yanks her back with the hair, then drags it down and slams it on the floor," MacG said, adding that assault charges were a real possibility given the footage available as evidence. "All that's left is to apologise. Otherwise, Naquueda must find a police station and open a case."

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The hosts also noted that despite the seriousness of the alleged assault, some people online appeared to celebrate Naquueda being on the receiving end of the attack due to her controversial opinions on the podcast. MacG pushed back on that logic: "It doesn't justify what Cyan did. It's assault at the end of the day."

Watch the video below:

MacG and Sol face backlash of their own

Not everyone was impressed by the podcast duo's take. Several social media users pointed out what they saw as hypocrisy, given the podcast's own history of making offensive remarks about women.

Watch the Podcast and Chill reaction to the Cyan Boujee and Naquueda drama here:

@Charismalkqw wrote:

"Talking about she's a horrible woman when these two idiots have been harassing women of South Africa for so many years? They even insulted Minnie on this stupid podcast! If she's a horrible woman, then both of them are monsters!"

@KRocisub pointed out a contradiction in Cyan's claims:

"She said Naquueda paid. But later she says Naquueda is broke and can't pay her rent. Cyan needs to make sense."

@Kamva_Qhwesha kept it short:

"She deserves jail"

@JoyQweqwe offered a different lens:

"People who love Cyan see themselves in her, and some are living her life through her"

@Bill_Bragga said simply:

"The kettle calling the pot black"

@Steven_Rakgoadi was sceptical of the podcast's motivations

"MacG will of course defend Naquueda because she's his employee..."

Ntsiki calls out Cyan

Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai called out Cyan Boujee after a video of the influencer twerking in front of Peanuts circulated online.

The clip, originally shared on X, sparked heated debate about the nature of Cyan Boujee's relationship with the young man.

Source: Briefly News