Dineo Ranaka posted a cryptic message on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, seemingly aimed at people in the South African media and entertainment industry

The radio personality alleged that many in the industry are more interested in being celebrated than in genuinely serving others

An X user flagged the post, noting that Ranaka has a reputation for occasionally calling out celebrities and public figures

Dineo Ranaka fired shots at South Africa’s media and entertainment industry in a cryptic post. Image: dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

Dineo Ranaka has never been one to hold her tongue, and her latest post on social media is no different. The veteran radio personality dropped what many are reading as a pointed dig at her peers in the South African entertainment world on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, and it quickly caught people's attention.

Ranaka shared a message on her profile that did not name anyone directly, but its tone left little to the imagination.

"Not too many people in the media/entertainment industry with a conscience," she wrote. "Many humans stuck in the state/posture of performance. A posture that is ever ready to be celebrated but slow to truly serve."

Ranaka's reputation for speaking her mind

The post was flagged by X user @Cebe_Lihle23, who noted that Ranaka has built a reputation for periodically calling out celebrities and well-known figures.

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"Dineo Ranaka remains the no-nonsense celeb. Once in a while she will spill out something about other celebrities/famous people," they wrote, clearly amused by the radio host's latest commentary.

See the post below:

Ranaka, who has been a prominent voice in South African radio and television for many years, has never shied away from sharing her unfiltered thoughts on the industry she operates in. Her willingness to speak candidly about the entertainment world, even when it draws attention to those closest to her professionally, has earned her a reputation as one of the more outspoken personalities in Mzansi's media landscape.

Dineo Ranaka's cryptic post about South Africa's entertainers sparked a buzz. Image: dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

Dineo Ranaka gets candid about her rebirth

In a previous article, Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka opened up about a turning point in her life that she needed to address personally.

While showcasing one of her artworks, the mother of three shared that a version of herself had died.

Source: Briefly News