Content creator Austin Mzukwa responded to Cyan Boujee dragging him on social media

The YouTuber called Austin out in a fiery video, claiming he was allegedly trying to get close to her and her partner

Mzukwa, who was seemingly close friends with Cyan, hit back not with words but with a full costume parody on Instagram

Austin Mzukwa mocked Cyan Boujee in response to her dragging him online. Images: austin_xhh, cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Content creator Austin Mzukwa, better known online as Daddy A, has set South African social media alight with a gloriously petty clap-back after influencer Cyan Boujee put him on blast. Rather than firing back with a lengthy response, he chose to let humour do the heavy lifting, and the results had the internet in stitches.

The drama began when Cyan shared a video in which she vented about several fellow influencers. She opened by taking aim at Ghost Hlubi before swinging her attention firmly toward Austin. In the clip, which Austin later replayed as a voice-over, Cyan said she wished she had the skills to drop a diss track.

"I wish I could release a diss track and go after these people, I wish I was a rapper and start with Ghost," she said.

Cyan Boujee's allegations against Austin

Cyan then zeroed in on Austin, alleging that he had been calling her regularly under the pretence of checking in as a friend, advances she said she was not interested in.

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"I need to address him because I think he wants to get there with me. You are not my best friend, and I'm not in competition with you," she said bluntly.

She went further, accusing him of trying to associate himself with her partner and warning him to keep his distance. Cyan added that it was embarrassing for him to be making headlines over someone who was not even his partner.

Austin's response, which arrived after Ghost Hlubi's, was anything but conventional. Taking to Instagram, he appeared on camera dressed in a plush pink robe stuffed with dramatic padding underneath, topped off with a hairstyle that, a look that appeared to mimic Cyan's own. The cheeky caption read: "Indlovukazi, uMakazi!!!"

Their tense exchange marks a sharp turn from how things used to look online. Cyan was seemingly on good terms with both Austin and Ghost Hlubi in the past, with Austin even posting her on his Instagram page, before their relationships appeared to sour into an unexpected fallout.

Austin Mzukwa mocked his apparent former friend, Cyan Boujee, after she dragged him. Image: austin_xhh

Source: Instagram

Austin's parody has Mzansi in stitches

The post flooded the comment section with laughing emojis from followers and fellow stars alike, earning tens of thousands of likes within hours of being shared.

nhlantlo_n reacted:

"I love this!"

missywide said:

"We can't even go offline for 2 hours because we will miss out."

brendaphenethi wrote:

"Yhoooo! Remind me not to mess with you."

presh_b5 added:

"When a bully gets bullied."

Watch Austin Mzukwa's video below.

Cyan Boujee seemingly confirms baby rumours

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared screenshots of Cyan Boujee's posts, which fueled the ongoing baby rumours.

This comes after months of the influencer denying the claims that she had secretly welcomed a baby.

Source: Briefly News