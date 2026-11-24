South African radio star Tbo Touch shared a video of his son Malefe giving him a walking tour of his Australian school in Sydney in November 2026

The handheld clip, filmed through glass walkways, stairwells, and an outdoor courtyard, showed a relaxed father-son moment that caught Mzansi's attention

Netizens reacted to the school tour video, with some comparing the facility to a workplace and others crediting Tbo Touch's former radio deals for his lifestyle

Tbo Touch's son Malefe, took him on a tour of his Sydney Australian School. Image: iamtbotouch

Source: Facebook

South African radio personality Tbo Touch's son Malefe gave his dad an impromptu walking tour of his Australian school, and the clip has got people talking back home. The handheld video, filmed at the modern Sydney school facility in November 2026, captured a relaxed, candid exchange between father and son as they moved through glass-lined corridors, stairwells, and an outdoor courtyard complete with turf and umbrellas.

In the clip, Malefe walks his dad, who relocated to Australia in 2025, through the layout of the school, pointing out the English floor, the maths level above it, and a history and American culture section higher up. The tour winds down into a sunny outdoor courtyard where Malefe explains that students head outside during lunch to relax and socialise before playing in the area beyond.

Tbo Touch's son breaks down his school layout

The father-son dynamic on display is easy and affectionate, with Tbo Touch asking questions in an impressed, almost disbelieving tone — noting that his son stayed at school until 5 pm. Malefe, clearly comfortable in his environment, keeps things brief and breezy, narrating the tour like a seasoned guide. The school itself draws its own attention, with its sleek, contemporary design looking more like a corporate campus than a traditional classroom setting.

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Watch Malefe take his dad on a tour of his Sydney school:

Netizens react to the Australian school tour

The video stirred a range of reactions from South African social media users, many of whom were struck by both the school's appearance and what it represented.

@BhudaMngadi observed:

"It's more like a workplace....😔😔😔"."

@j_nthato wrote:

"Living your dreams through your children. It must be nice."

@spha305 linked the lifestyle directly to Tbo Touch's career history, writing:

"Vodacom and MTN really sorted this brother out for life neh, his kids are doing school in Australia."

Tbo Touch shows fuel prices

In a previous report from Briefly News, South Africans recently responded to a video of Metro FM's radio personality Tbo Touch showing a fuel pump's digital display climbing past R3000.

Source: Briefly News