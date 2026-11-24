Sol Phenduka shared a private WhatsApp chat with Kabza De Small after a long-awaited song finally made it onto an upcoming album

Kabza De Small teased the track Vukani featuring Msaki nearly three years ago, with Sol Phenduka among those who publicly pushed for its release

Kabza's TUTU album is set to drop on 26 November 2026, with a deluxe version following the very next day

Sol Phenduka shared his WhatsApp conversation with Kabza De Small after a long-awaited song finally got a release date. Image: solphenduka, kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka has been waiting a long time for this moment. The Podcast and Chill co-host and former Kaya FM breakfast personality took to X on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, to share a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with Kabza De Small, captioned simply:

"Finally."

The chat, with a contact saved as "Papta", showed a forwarded track titled Vukani by Kabza De Small and Msaki, dated Wednesday, 7 October, alongside a handshake emoji. It was Kabza apparently sending Sol the track personally, and Sol responding with:

"Dankooo Papta."

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See the WhatsApp chat below:

Sol Phenduka's years-long campaign for Vukani

This was no casual reaction. Back in March 2024, Sol publicly begged Kabza to release the song, writing on X:

"My bro please release vukani @KabzaDeSmall_ asingalwi!!!! Please!"

The track had been teased on social media for close to three years, and Sol had become one of its most vocal and persistent advocates.

His patience paid off. Vukani is now confirmed on the 13-track follow-up to his 2025 album Bab' Motha. In addition to Vukani, TUTU also includes songs: Papta, Impilo Izoba Ngcono, Lomhlaba, Phambili, Ntwana Yam, Emhlabeni, Nhlupheko, and Ifa Lami. The album runs approximately 33 minutes and is set for release on 26 November 2026.

Kabza De Small's TUTU drops as a 3-project weekend

The release forms part of a remarkable three-day rollout. On his official Instagram, Kabza shared a graphic with the caption:

"Mfana Tutu giving you 3 projects🙏/ 25 Nov - Catalogue / 26 Nov - Tutu / 27 Nov - Tutu (Deluxe)."

The project had been pushed back several times, with fans expecting it ahead of Scorpion Kings Live 2 before it was eventually pushed to this November release date.

See the track lists for the three projects below:

Peeps on X had plenty to say about Sol's leak and his role in getting the song across the line:

@Eddwinary remarked:

"I think Papta should pay you for promoting Vukani; I knew it because of you."

@DouglasMjekula said:

"Also thought of you when I saw the playlist. You have beeeeen crying for Vukani🔥🔥🔥🔥😀"

@IamthabangK joked:

"Thank you for telling and asking Kabelo to drop that jam. Yoh, Vukani is not just a song; it's a remedy for the soul. Kunini sikhalela leNgoma, if I'm not wrong, it's been 2yrs now.😭😭Now we know who to send when @KabzaDeSmall_ doesn't want to drop the songs we like tsa hae."

@Gajeni_ commented:

"He finally heard your cries😂I was hoping for Umthandazo ka Motha feat Zuma"

@sabelo099332451 shared:

"I was rooting for iBafo to make it to the tracklist."

@ighost009 asked:

"Am I the only one who's tired of these sangoma songs?"

@Sibonelo_Mbeje questioned:

"It's almost December now. When is this album dropping?"

Sol Phenduka shared a private WhatsApp chat with Kabza De Small after a long-awaited song was included on the album. Image: kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small's drip earns him Afrikaans nicknames

In a light-hearted development, Briefly News reported that Kabza De Small earned Afrikaans nicknames after he showed off his Friday outfit on Instagram on 20 November 2026.

The look drew comparisons to the uniform typically worn by South African farmers, sending fans into a frenzy.

Source: Briefly News