Shebeshxt appeared at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, for his fifth bail application

His defence team challenged the admissibility of electronic evidence tied to an alleged cellphone found in his possession while in custody

An old video clip of the rapper was played during the proceedings, sending social media into a frenzy

Old Shebeshxt's clip was played in court during his hearing in Polokwane. Image: official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Rapper Shebeshxt was back in court on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, as his legal team fought to secure bail for the fifth time at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court. This latest hearing took an unexpected turn when an old video clip of the musician was played as part of the proceedings, sparking a fresh wave of conversation online.

The rapper, who faces 21 charges including attempted murder, has had a lengthy and complicated legal journey since his arrest. His defence team is now contesting the use of electronic evidence linked to an ongoing police investigation into his alleged possession of a cellphone while in custody.

Defence challenges electronic evidence

According to MDNnewss, Shebeshxt's lawyers argued that electronic evidence cannot simply be admitted into court without the magistrate first weighing up its admissibility and overall fairness. The defence insisted the court is obligated to scrutinise such material before it can be used against their client.

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A video clip featuring the rapper was played during the bail application proceedings. The clip, reportedly an older recording, became the centrepiece of debate both inside the courtroom and across social media after footage from the hearing began circulating online.

Watch the clip from Shebeshxt's fifth bail hearing here.

Old Shebeshxt video in Polokwane has trended. Image: official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Peeps react to the bail hearing drama

The hearing drew strong reactions from social media users. Here is what some had to say:

@MarieSchaden wrote:

"How many bodies does he have on his record to be sincere? 'Cause I ain't see where the hype is coming from, but I like it personally as a person"

@TheRealMoreki said:

"Fifth bail application & now they're fighting over a burner phone? 😂 At this rate, Shebeshxt's lawyer has spent more time in Polokwane Magistrate's Court than Vodacom's 'Please Call Me' guy. Let's hope the magistrate has enough data to download that electronic evidence. ⚖️"

Photo of Shebe on mountain

In a previous report from Briefly News, a compilation video circulating on Instagram claims a photo of Lekompo artist Shebeshxt was found in the Modimolle mountains.

The picture was allegedly tied to a rotting skunk, with a message saying the musician must rot in jail.

Source: Briefly News