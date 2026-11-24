Cyan Boujee shared a carousel of pregnancy photos on Instagram on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, finally addressing months of rumours

The South African influencer and DJ offered glimpses of her newborn in the post, with some followers reading clues about the baby's gender

A final slide showing Cyan cosy in the water with an unidentified man sent fans into a frenzy, sparking fresh chatter online

Cyan Boujee gave fans a first look at her baby. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

South African influencer, DJ, and content creator Cyan Boujee has officially broken her silence on pregnancy rumours, dropping a stunning carousel of photos on Instagram that confirmed what many had long suspected. Captioned "My greatest creation. My deepest Love. 🩷", the post, shared on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, features both pregnancy shots and early glimpses of her newborn, sending her followers into a frenzy.

Cyan Boujee shares pregnancy photos

Chatter about a possible pregnancy had been building for months after Cyan significantly cut back on DJ bookings and reduced her presence on social media. Online communities noticed the shifts, with some picking apart details from her posts, including interactions around designer items and a custom jumpsuit, as possible hints. Throughout it all, she kept quiet, letting the speculation simmer without offering a word of confirmation.

The 18-slide carousel changed everything. Fans pored over each image, with some reading details in the photos as clues to the baby's gender. The final slide, which shows Cyan relaxed in the water alongside an unidentified man, added a layer of intrigue and had followers speculating about who the mystery figure might be.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Fans React to the Big Reveal

The post drew an overwhelmingly warm response from followers, who celebrated both the news and the way Cyan chose to share it on her own terms. Below are some of the reactions:

@gardenheart1690 said:

"Drama aside, this is soooo cute 💕it's giving cool mom!"

@hlaluko_sambo gushed:

"Definition of 'you'll hear my business from me' 😝🔥🔥"

@jasminegqwede joked:

"Confuse the enemy. Confirmed in the last slide."

@ngaphisiyanda agreed:

"I love how you confused the enemies, last slide🔥😂😂😂😭🙏"

@_cloud9._gypsy._ remarked:

"Privacy is the key to happiness 😍🙌🏽❤️"

Fellow YouTuber Dineo Moloisane, who backed Cyan after she assaulted Naquueda, gushed:

"I've never seen someone carry so beautifully without change. You are truly gorgeous, Sesi C. Welcome to motherhood. ❤️❤️❤️💐💐"

See Cyan Boujee's pregnancy reveal post on Instagram:

Cyan Boujee shared the first photos of her baby. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Naquueda shows alleged bruises after Cyan Boujee assault

Cyan Boujee's baby reveal comes as she tops headlines for assaulting fellow beauty influencer Naquueda.

Briefly News previously reported that Naquueda shared photos of her alleged bruises on Instagram after being physically attacked by DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee.

The altercation reportedly broke out following claims that Naquueda's Beauty Influencer of the Year win at the SASMA Awards was bought.

Source: Briefly News