Nandi Madida hosted March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma on her Motherhood Network platform

Ngobese-Zuma alleged that Zimbabwean, Nigerian, and Congolese embassy officials fail to stand up for their own nationals

The interview divided social media users, with some praising the conversation and others accusing Madida of platforming hate

Nandi Madida sparked a heated debate after welcoming Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma on ‘The Motherhood Network.’ Images: nandi_madida, jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Nandi Madida has sparked a heated online debate after sitting down with March and March movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma on her platform, The Motherhood Network. The episode, which aired on 23 November 2026 and was billed as a highly requested instalment, centred on South Africa's contentious immigration debate.

During the conversation, Madida echoed a view Ngobese-Zuma has repeatedly raised in public, noting her belief that many African leaders fall short when it comes to taking care of their own people.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma doubles down on African leaders

Ngobese-Zuma was unapologetic in her response, claiming she witnessed poor treatment of foreign nationals firsthand while visiting embassies across South Africa. She alleged that officials at the Zimbabwean, Nigerian, and Congolese embassies do not adequately advocate for their citizens.

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"They're corrupt, they're greedy, they want to live a lavish life," she said, recounting instances where her movement confronted embassy officials directly. "Even when we're out there fighting, because we've been to the embassies to fight for them, telling them, 'You can't treat your people like this, it's why they come here, treat your people right.'"

She also pushed back at critics who invoke the xenophobia label, arguing that they would respond similarly under comparable circumstances. Ngobese-Zuma added that she refuses to march about other countries' internal affairs, including ongoing crises and genocides on the continent, simply to counter accusations of xenophobia.

Nandi Madida's decision to platform Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma was met with mixed reactions online. Images: nandi_madida, jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

Mzansi divided over the interview

The preview clip quickly split social media users down the middle. Supporters praised both the format of the conversation and the substance of Ngobese-Zuma's arguments:

big_SAUCEEY wrote:

"Jacinta is a National Treasure. Sometimes I don't agree with her, but she's needed! Reminds me of Malema. I will never vote for him, but I believe his position is important. The EFF can't vanish; we'll be doomed."

Meva250 commented:

"It's time for South Africans to stand up. We support you, Jacinta; you are 100% right. Thanks, Nandi."

Zamabethe added:

"This interview was so structured and well conducted; uMaNgobese articulated the immigration crisis in SA so well."

Critics, however, went after Madida for giving Ngobese-Zuma the platform in the first place:

lion_queeen slammed the decision:

"You are platforming hate. It's no different to platforming Hitler or Verwoerd. For what? A few clicks and likes? This is shameful."

chantexcix warned:

"Everyone is legitimising this woman, and it's so dangerous."

ReignQueendom wrote:

"I am keeping a list. Nandi has grace for 1. Men and 2. Xenophobes."

Watch Nandi Madida and Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's interview below.

Dineo Moloisane's interview raises questions

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Dineo Moloisane's interview on The Motherhood Network.

The reality star opened up about motherhood, entrepreneurship and protecting her peace in the candid interview, and her revelations ignited a heated debate in the comment section.

Source: Briefly News