The late Tsotsi star Presley Chweneyagae was honoured with a theatre named after him in the North West on Monday, 23 November 2026

The Presley Chweneyagae Theatre was unveiled at a formal ceremony, with a large portrait mural revealed to onlookers and photographers

The tribute has sparked a conversation online, with fans raising questions about the portrait used at the ceremony

Presley Chweneyagae was remembered after his death. Image: presleychweneyagae

Source: Instagram

South Africa paid tribute to one of its most celebrated actors as the Presley Chweneyagae Theatre was officially unveiled in North West on Monday, 23 November 2026. The ceremony, captured in footage watermarked with the Mahikeng FM 967 logo, showed a gathering of onlookers and photographers documenting the unveiling of a large portrait mural in a courtyard setting decorated with artificial turf and brick walls.

The event honoured the legacy of Presley Oageng Chweneyagae, who rose to international fame through his starring role in Tsotsi, the South African film that won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film at the 78th Academy Awards. Chweneyagae passed away on 27 May 2025 at the age of 40. His family confirmed he died from natural causes after experiencing breathing problems, with family spokesperson Mzwakhe Sigudla noting that paramedics had responded but he "couldn't make it".

Presley Chweneyagae gets theatre named in his honour

The naming of the theatre stands as a formal recognition of Chweneyagae's significant contribution to South African arts and entertainment. The ceremony carried a celebratory yet sombre tone, befitting a tribute to a performer whose talent left a lasting mark on both local and global stages.

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Watch the portrait mural unveiling ceremony at the Presley Chweneyagae Theatre by clicking the link.

Portrait sparks questions online

While the gesture was widely seen as a meaningful tribute, the portrait unveiled at the ceremony drew some scepticism online, with several people questioning whether it was an accurate likeness of the late actor.

Fellow actor @sdumo.mtshali offered a heartfelt response:

"🙏🏽🫶🏾❤️🕊️🎭"

@jenniferratsela expressed disappointment, writing:

"They should have used the real photo, not this😢"

@ke_nna_tso quipped:

"Ke mmereko wa Rasta?" — a nod to South African artist Rasta, whose portraits have previously sparked online debate over their likeness to the subjects depicted.

@coachtshidi questioned who was actually pictured, saying:

"Re shebile mang? Re feng the part of the speech where the ceo tells us who is in the picture/portrait/painting"

@lesego_mahlase echoed the sentiment:

"But whose picture is that?😢"

Inside Presley Chweneyagae’s decades-long career

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously looked at Presley Chweneyagae's decades-long career and some of his most iconic television roles.

With an acting career spanning 20 successful years, the multi-award-winning thespian passed away during his prime, leaving behind loved ones and a formidable rap sheet.

Source: Briefly News