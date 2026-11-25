Faith Nketsi posted a promotional video for Luv Me Hair's Black Friday deal, but her facial features drew more attention than the wig

Several followers admitted they nearly didn't recognise the reality TV star-turned-influencer in the clip

Speculation about an alleged nose job split the comment section between critics and those defending her right to change her appearance

Social media reacted to Faith Nketsi's alleged "new" face. Images: faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Faith Nketsi set out to sell a wig, but it was her face that South African social media couldn't stop talking about. The Have Faith star recently posted a clip promoting Luv Me Hair's Black Friday deal, and while the lace front looked flawless, online users were far more interested in whether her features looked the same as before.

In the video, Nketsi styled and showed off one of the brand's units, aiming to highlight how polished and effortless the hair looks. Almost immediately, followers began leaving comments saying she appeared noticeably different from how they remembered her.

Fans struggle to recognise Faith Nketsi

The confusion in the comment section was hard to miss. Several users said they had to check the page name before they could confirm who they were actually watching.

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_rebo_lee asked:

"Ke mang o (Who is that)?"

monica_luthuli wrote:

"Is it me or has her face card changed? She looks different."

amina_hbic added:

"She looks... different?"

linkyy_lelo admitted:

"I was about to ask who this is until I saw the name."

Mzansi claims Faith Nketsi looks unrecognisable in her new video. Image: faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Nose job rumours take over

As the video made its rounds, speculation quickly shifted towards cosmetic surgery. A number of followers zeroed in on Nketsi's nose specifically, with some also suggesting that a quieter period in her public appearances may have been a recovery window after a procedure.

This is not the first time Faith has faced this kind of scrutiny. Over the years, she has repeatedly been suspected of undergoing various cosmetic procedures to maintain her famously snatched figure, though she has never publicly confirmed any of the rumours.

_seemey speculated:

"She did a nose job; that's why she kinda disappeared."

zolanisono asked:

"Why did you touch your nose?"

philiplokamba wrote:

"Yes, she obviously had a nose job, but she still looks pretty. Let people change what they don't like about themselves; that's the whole point of surgery."

Faith Nketsi has not publicly addressed the latest wave of speculation at this stage.

Watch Faith Nketsi's video below.

Celebrity plastic surgeon passes away

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the passing of Dr Deon Weyers.

Famously known as a surgeon to the stars, his colleagues, followers and high-profile clientele took to social media with touching tributes in his honour.

Source: Briefly News