Playful videos of actors Vuyo Biyela and Lethabo Mekoa from the Honor and Chery campaign set Mzansi talking

Fans spotted what they believed was a strong spark between the stars, with some saying they made a great match

Netizens flooded the comments, convinced the pair are more than just friends after spotting their on-camera chemistry

Fans speculated about Vuyo Biyela and Lethabo Mekoa’s relationship. Images: voodur_nuz, hrh.lethabo.mekoaa

Source: Instagram

Videos of actors Vuyo Biyela and Lethabo Mekoa have set South African social media alight with speculation, with fans convinced there is something more than friendship between the two. The clips, filmed during the Honor and Chery Road Trip from the MTN8 Finale in Durban in October 2026, show the pair sharing easygoing, lighthearted moments together - and their effortless chemistry on camera was all eagle-eyed fans needed to start talking.

Who are Vuyo Biyela and Lethabo Mekoa?

Biyela, best known for his role on Sibongile & The Dlaminis and later Shaka iLembe, is a father of two who has consistently kept his personal life well away from public scrutiny. His social media is largely dedicated to his acting work and casual fan engagement, so any glimpse into his off-screen world tends to draw attention.

Mekoa, a former Skeem Saam star, has had her own share of recent headlines, having been linked in cosy photos with a man believed to be the son of mining magnate Solomon "My Sol" Madibela. She also found herself drawn into broader tabloid buzz surrounding a cheating scandal involving Open Chats Podcast host Sino and his former partner, Siyamthanda Tame.

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Vuyo Biyela and Lethabo Mekoa’s closeness and playful relationship raised romance rumours.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to the pair's chemistry

As of now, neither Biyela nor Mekoa has officially addressed the romance speculation. That silence has done little to slow down the conversation online, where fans flooded the comment section with their takes on the pair's undeniable on-screen spark.

baetsile reacted:

"Aowa, the way he's looking at her. I'm jealous."

touchdownmapali joked:

"This guy just has that look! No one is safe."

that_mathet claimed:

"Bayajola (They're dating) and they can't hide it. Also looking good."

bogang_angel added:

"They make sense."

Watch Vuyo Biyela and Lethabo Mekoa’s videos below.

Vuyo Biyela has Lasizwe weak in the knees

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lasizwe and Vuyo Biyela's Awkward Date.

The actor had his date speechless after pulling his Zulu man charm, with many ladies admitting that they would have melted too.

Source: Briefly News