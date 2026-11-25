Renowned South African artist Tamlin Blake, 51, was allegedly killed after confronting an intruder at her Riebeek-West home on Sunday, 22 November 2026

Blake served as chief curator of the Spier Arts Trust, making her a celebrated figure in South Africa's arts community

South Africans flooded social media to mourn the alleged loss, with many calling out the country's escalating crime crisis

Tamlin Blake Spier Arts Trust Chief Curator dies. Image: infilexfil

Source: Twitter

South Africa is in mourning after renowned artist and Spier Arts Trust chief curator Tamlin Blake, 51, was allegedly killed following a confrontation with an intruder at her home in Riebeek-West on Sunday, 22 November 2026.

Blake was a prominent figure in the South African arts world, widely respected both for her own artistic work and her curatorial role at the Spier Arts, one of the country's leading arts development organisations. Her death has shaken the creative community.

News of Blake's alleged killing spread rapidly on social media, drawing an outpouring of grief and anger from South Africans who condemned the country's worsening crime situation.

Social media user Infil Exfil revealed on his X account on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, that Blake was murdered in her home.

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South Africans pay tribute to the beloved artist

@jadethescott wrote:

"She was such a talented artist 😔"

@xikungu said:

"This is bad. It is abnormal. It cannot be allowed to continue."

@kelos13 expressed despair:

"What is going on in this country currently 😮😮😮 maaaaaan it's crazy how little life means at this point."

@khumalone called for systemic change:

"Can the parole process be relooked at? The majority commit crime repeatedly. What a horrific act 😢"

@barth.sharon offered condolences:

"Tragic, crime is out of control in SA. My sincerest condolences to the family.😢"

SA pays tribute to Spier Arts Trust Chief Curator Tamlin Blake. Image: infilexfil

Source: Twitter

Grieving mum shares heartbreak after husband dies on dream Australian holiday

In more news, Briefly News previously reported that a 41-year-old American tourist drowned at Tallebudgera Creek on Australia's Gold Coast after a rogue wave swept him and his children out to sea.

His two young children, aged seven and eight, survived because their father held them above water until lifeguards arrived, but Rohde could not be resuscitated.

His wife, Thais Rohde, stranded in a foreign country with her traumatised kids, shared a raw emotional video describing the moment their holiday became a nightmare.

Source: Briefly News