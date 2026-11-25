The Edochie family confirmed that the veteran Nollywood actor passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, 25 November 2026

Pete Edochie had been fighting a protracted battle with prostate cancer before he died in Enugu, Nigeria

The family released a heartfelt tribute and said funeral arrangements would follow

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has passed away. Image: Chukwudi Iwuchukwu

Source: Facebook

Nollywood has lost one of its greatest pillars. Chief Dr Pete Edochie, MON, widely celebrated as one of the most commanding actors ever to grace African screens, died in the early hours of Wednesday, 25 November 2026, in Enugu, Nigeria. He was 79 years old.

The Edochie family released an official statement confirming that the screen icon passed away at 12:30 am after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. The statement, poignantly titled "AN IROKO HAS FALLEN," expressed both grief and faith as the family prepared to face life without their patriarch.

A final goodbye from his family

In the tribute, the family wrote: "With profound sadness and hearts bowed in total submission to the will of Almighty God, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman, Chief Dr Pete Edochie, MON (Ononenyi), a retired broadcaster and veteran actor, who departed this life on Wednesday, 25th November 2026 at 12:30 am after a protracted battle with prostate cancer in Enugu, Nigeria. He was aged 79 years."

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The statement added that Edochie, who hailed from Akamnato Ifite Nteje, is survived by his wife, Barrister Mrs Josephine Edochie, their children, siblings and a wide circle of relations. The family asked for prayers as they navigate "this irreparable loss," and noted that funeral arrangements would be communicated at a later stage.

Pete Edochie's family confirmed that he died from a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. Image: EARGROUND TV

Source: Facebook

A legacy that stretched across a continent

Born to entertain and built to endure, Edochie spent decades carving out a legacy in both broadcasting and film that few on the African continent have matched. His presence on screen was magnetic, earning him devoted fans not only across Nigeria but also deep into South Africa and beyond.

His contributions to Nollywood, the second-largest film industry in the world by volume, were foundational. For many African audiences, Edochie was more than an actor. He was a symbol of cultural pride and storytelling rooted in the richness of Igbo tradition.

The title his family chose for their tribute, referencing the iroko tree, a towering hardwood known across West Africa for its strength and longevity, speaks to the kind of man and artist the continent has lost. His passing leaves a void in African cinema that will be difficult to fill.

See the family's statement below.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi mourns Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's heartfelt tribute to late former vice president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

Following the news of her passing, the former EFF MP took to social media with a brief but touching message to the stateswoman.

Source: Briefly News