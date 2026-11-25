MMA fighter JC Lamprecht walked out of Afrikaans Is Groot on Friday night, calling Nataniël's stage show 'wicked'

Steve Hofmeyr's son Devon weighed in, warning Christians about what gets 'normalised' through popular entertainment

Afrikaans Is Groot Artistic Director Carien Loubser hit back at the backlash, defending Nataniël's performance as art

Afrikaans Is Groot has come under fire after a performance at SunBet Arena left some concertgoers questioning the imagery used on stage. Image: JC Lamprecht

Source: Facebook

One of Afrikaans music's biggest annual events has sparked a fierce debate online after a concert-goer accused singer Nataniël of staging a "demonic" performance during the Afrikaans Is Groot festival. The backlash has since drawn in thousands of responses, as well as a sharp rebuttal from the festival itself. Afrikaans Is Groot runs from 20 to 29 November 2026 at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

JC Lamprecht walks out

MMA fighter and public figure JC Lamprecht, who commands a following of 106,000 on Facebook, shared a detailed account of why he left Friday night's show early. He described Nataniël's set as featuring a red sky backdrop, a full moon, an underworld cityscape, and dancers in long black coats, with a giant spider-like prop on stage and a wing-faced image of Nataniël projected across a large screen.

Lamprecht wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"I will never publicly worship or glorify the wicked. My sincere apologies to all the other artists who performed. But at one point, it became clear to me that the wicked were openly honoured and glorified. I will never stand for that!" He also added:

"I will not remain silent or participate in anything that directly goes against my faith and my Lord Jesus Christ. I BOW MY KNEE TO ONLY ONE KING – JESUS CHRIST!"

In a separate comment, he claimed the show seemed to depict "the devil taking over the world." The post spread rapidly, drawing tens of thousands of likes, comments and shares, with many Christian followers agreeing that the performance was "satanic" and portrayed "Lucifer."

Devon Hofmeyr, the son of Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr, also weighed in. Devon shared:

"As Christians, we must understand that not everything presented as entertainment is innocent. We can't continue to water things down, shift our standards and silence our consciences just because something has become popular or acceptable in the world. The danger is not only what we see today, but what we will be used to tomorrow."

See post here:

Festival pushes back

Carien Loubser, the Artistic Director of Afrikaans Is Groot, dismissed the criticism, insisting that labelling something one does not understand as "demonic" is unfair. She also disputed claims that audience members had walked out en masse, stating that the overall response to the show was positive.

Loubser said:

"You don't have to like everything, and you don't have to understand everything. But it's unfair to dismiss something you don't understand as demonic. Music has many forms. You can dance to it or get deep. It can make you laugh or cry. Music can make you remember or forget. Every person has the right to make their own interpretation. And that's actually the wonderful thing about music."

Afrikaans actor passed away at age 86

Ben Dekker, the beloved Afrikaans actor best known for his role as desert wanderer Gaitsigubib, passed away at age 86.

The multi-talented artist appeared in more than 80 films and lived in a self-built hut on a beach near Port St. Johns.

Source: Briefly News