Eastern Cape music producer DJ Cue passed away, sending shockwaves through South Africa's entertainment industry

DJ Tira, Eva Modika and several other South African stars shared their condolences for the late producer

DJ Cue's death hit the Eastern Cape community especially hard, with fans and fellow artists pouring out grief online

DJ Tira, Eva Modika, and more SA stars remember DJ Cue. Image: DJCue

Source: Instagram

The death of Eastern Cape music producer DJ Cue has rocked South African entertainment, with celebrities and fans alike taking to social media to mourn the loss of a beloved figure in the local music scene.

Music producer DJ Tira, reality TV star Eva Modika, and other prominent South African stars took to social media to share their grief in a touching tribute posted on 23 November 2026, paying homage to the producer who made a significant mark on the Eastern Cape music landscape.

DJ Cue was an Eastern Cape-based music producer who was widely credited with connecting the region's entertainment community and elevating local talent to broader audiences. His passing has left a void felt not just in the province, but across South African entertainment circles.

Social media user Mist_SA shared the family's statement on her Instagram account.

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SA stars pay tribute to the musician

KwaZulu-Natal music producer DJ Tira said:

"💔😢 Awu."

Sentle.mp responded:

"Legend 🙏🏽."

Gagasi FM radio personality DJ Naves said:

"Yhoo, mkhuluwa."

Reality TV star Eva Modika replied:

"Eish 🙏🏾🙏🏾."

Koena_motsatsi commented:

"Oh no, I know this guy from Big Nandz vlog😢😢."

TV and radio personality Lulocafe responded:

"Eyi mkhuluwa. Yanzima ke le."

Miihlali_tg commented:

"Our Bizana community is always grieving stars at this time of the year 💔."

DJ Tira, Eva Modika, and more SA stars remember DJ Cue. Image: DJTira

Source: Instagram

DJ Sox mourns son Busa, 10, who died after 2 months on life support

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that musician DJ Sox announced on Instagram on Wednesday, 14 October 2026, that his 10-year-old son Busa had passed away.

The talented young boy battled severe pneumonia and spent two months in the ICU on life support before his passing.

Fellow South African celebrities flooded DJ Sox's comments with heartfelt condolences for the grieving family.

Source: Briefly News