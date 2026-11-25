Lerato Sengadi opened up about being shut out of HHP's funeral arrangements in a candid interview on Engineer Your Life

Sengadi alleged that the Tsambo family removed her from their home on the day HHP passed away and later took her to the Supreme Court of Appeal

Social media users were divided, with some questioning her absence before HHP's death and others sympathising with her over customary law gaps

Lerato Sengadi opened up about the aftermath of HHP’s passing. Images: leratolicious1/ Instagram, Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Media personality Lerato Sengadi has broken her silence on the painful events that unfolded around the funeral and burial of her late husband, Motswako pioneer HHP, real name Jabulani Tsambo. In a candid sit-down on the podcast Engineer Your Life, she described being completely sidelined during the final farewell of the man she considered her husband.

Sengadi, who was widely known to have been separated from HHP at the time of his death, did not shy away from addressing her marital status head-on. She insisted that she did not need legal validation to claim her rights as his wife, and alleged that everything executed on the day of his burial contradicted his personal wishes.

"I don't need the law to tell me that I'm his wife; I wanted my rights as his wife. One of the rights would have been to fulfil his wishes, and everything that happened that day was everything he didn't want," she said.

HHP passed away on 24 October 2018 at the age of 38, and according to Sengadi, the fallout with his relatives began almost immediately.

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A farewell she could not give him

Sengadi described standing by helplessly as the proceedings unfolded, sharing what she called a silent apology to HHP in that moment: "I'm so sorry that I couldn't stop this. I'm so sorry that these people that you didn't want speaking are speaking."

She further alleged that the Tsambo family removed her from their home on the very day he died. The family subsequently challenged the legitimacy of her customary marriage in a legal battle that reached the Supreme Court of Appeal.

According to Sengadi, she was excluded from every significant moment of laying him to rest.

"He got buried without me seeing him; I don't even know what the autopsy results were; they stole his body; they chased me from the gravesite. It was a nightmare," she said.

Lerato Sengadi claims HHP’s family hijacked his funeral and denied her rights as his wife. Images: leratolicious1

Source: Instagram

Netizens split over her account

The interview reignited a long-running public debate about Sengadi's relationship with HHP, particularly given that the two had separated before his passing. Several social media users pushed back firmly against her narrative.

wendyguerri9258 wrote:

"She was long gone when he died, and here she is pretending she is the victim. Lerato left him all alone when he was sick, when he needed her most, but she left him for a very long time, and she comes back and expects everything to be normal; she kicks his son out."

madam_kabz_the_foodie commented:

"There we go again. I don't know why Lerato is doing this because Jabba said so himself that she was not his wife but Fiancé. Secondly, she was not there when Jabba passed away. If I'm not mistaken, it was a year or more that they had been broken up when Jabba passed."

pr_ecious2026 posted:

"I would really love to hear Jabba's family side of the story. What I remember is that Jabba was alone when he died; my question is, where was she?"

Others, however, felt genuine sympathy for Sengadi, pointing to the emotional weight of being barred from a partner's final moments.

refilwethobega said:

"And the saddest thing is that Lerato will NEVER get another chance to bury her husband properly. In-laws!!!"

nolihle.gulwa wrote:

"This is so painful. She was his wife; why chase someone from her husband's house? There's still a gap in customary law."

Watch Lerato Sengadi's interview below.

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Source: Briefly News