Cyan Boujee posted pregnancy photos on Instagram on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, confirming months of speculation

A final slide showing Cyan with an unidentified man in the water sent fans into a frenzy as they tried to identify the baby daddy

The mystery man appeared darker in complexion, throwing cold water on theories linking Cyan to Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Lerutla

Cyan Boujee confirmed she was pregnant. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee has finally broken her silence on her pregnancy, sharing a stunning carousel of photos on Instagram on Tuesday, 24 November 2026. But instead of settling the gossip, the post has thrown petrol on the fire, leaving fans more baffled than ever about who fathered her child.

The DJ and media personality offered a glimpse into her pregnancy journey through the images, which were met with an outpouring of well-wishes online. It was the final slide, however, that stopped the internet cold: Cyan, visibly relaxed, sharing a cosy moment in the water with a mystery man whose face remained unidentified.

Who Is Cyan Boujee's Baby Daddy?

The image immediately reignited a long-running public feud between Cyan and fellow entertainer MaWhoo, which had gripped South African social media throughout 2026. The two went back and forth in a messy public spat linked to Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Lerutla, though neither woman ever confirmed his name. Trolls claimed Cyan had a baby specifically to hold on to the man, while MaWhoo took digs at her, boasting about securing property through a mystery suitor.

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The unidentified man in Cyan's new photos appears noticeably darker in complexion than Lerutla, who is known to be light-skinned. That detail alone sent detectives on X into overdrive.

Netizens React to the Mystery Man

The post sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens trying to piece together the puzzle:

@nokwandamhlong0 quipped: "But F1 doesn't look like Rebecca from Ekurhuleni 😭 iy'ndaba zabantu ziyadida yerrrr 😩"

@Mogoshadi05 added: "That head looks like mysol 😭😭😭"

@MbaliTaho wrote: "Ey ndiske nda confused 😭😭😭 ndiyazi yeka indaba zabantu"

@zilonde01 offered what they believed was a logical take: "Because that is her baby daddy! Can't you see the kid is dark skin while Cyan and Ribs are yellow bones."

@imabarbyes was not buying any of it: "Rebecca is still the baby daddy guys, she's just trying to confuse y'all."

@kgadi_masemola kept it philosophical: "Zinjalo izindaba zabantu 😂😅 & this picture can only mean two things..it's either this is a lifeguard or her real lover. So I guess we will never know the actual truth about her life 😂"

For now, Cyan has offered no additional clues about the man's identity, and fans are no closer to cracking the case than they were before the photos dropped.

Source: Briefly News