Veteran Nigerian actor Chief Pete Edochie died at 12:30 am on Wednesday in Enugu after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer

Edochie's death was announced by his son, Leo Pete Edochie, with the actor's final interview set for release on the same day he passed

Best known for portraying Okonkwo in the NTA's adaptation of Things Fall Apart, Edochie built one of Nollywood's most celebrated careers

Pete Edochie's biography. Image: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Veteran Nigerian actor and broadcaster Chief Pete Edochie passed away on Wednesday at the age of 79, leaving behind a career that defined an era in Nollywood and African television. His death at 12:30 am in Enugu followed a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. A family statement signed by his son Leo Pete Edochie confirmed the news.

Pete Edochie's early life and broadcasting roots

Born on 7 March 1947 in Zaria, Kaduna State, Edochie came from a family with roots in Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, Anambra State. He attended St Patrick's Primary School and St James Primary School in Zaria before moving on to St John's College in Kaduna. He later travelled to England to study journalism and television at the School of Journalism and Television.

His professional life began in 1967 at the Eastern Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, where he joined as a junior programmes assistant. Over the years, he rose to become Director of Programmes at the Anambra Broadcasting Service, and also served as Deputy Managing Director. His time in broadcasting, including presenting a classical music programme called Music from the Masters, laid the groundwork for his ability to hold an audience's attention.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Things Fall Apart and a legendary acting career

Edochie's big break came through the Nigerian Television Authority's adaptation of Chinua Achebe's novel, Things Fall Apart, in which he portrayed Okonkwo, an Igbo warrior torn between tradition and personal pride. The role drew international attention, including a delegation from the BBC. In a 2023 interview, he noted that his performance attracted global recognition before Nollywood had even become a household name internationally.

He went on to appear in films including Igodo, Rituals, Billionaire's Club and Lionheart (2018), in which he played Chief Ernest Obiagu alongside Genevieve Nnaji. His deep voice, measured delivery and frequent use of African proverbs became trademarks that set him apart from his contemporaries.

His achievements earned him several honours, among them the Member of the Order of the Niger in 2003 from former President Olusegun Obasanjo, an Africa Magic Industry Merit Award, an Africa Film Academy Lifetime Achievement Award and an African Film Legend Award at the 2020 African Film Festival.

Pete Edochie's wife, family and his final interview

Pete Edochie was married to Barrister Josephine Edochie, and together they had six children, including actors Yul Edochie and Linc Edochie. In what turned out to be one of his last public conversations, an excerpt from an interview with Ugo Nwokolo TV circulated on 22 November, with the full version scheduled for release on the very Wednesday he died. In it, he addressed the controversy surrounding Yul's marriage to actress Judy Austin.

"Look at my son, Yul. Yul is a very tough guy. You can never subdue him, no matter how much you try," he said, defending his son against public criticism.

From his days on radio to his commanding screen presence, Pete Edochie's voice and storytelling will remain part of Nigerian entertainment history.

Pete Edochie and his wife. Image: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Nigerian actor dies at 43 in Johannesburg hotel

Previously, Briefly News reported that Nigerian actor Odira Nwobu passed away on November 24, 2025, while staying at a hotel in Johannesburg.

He returned to his room after an evening with colleagues, where he was found struggling to breathe.

Source: Briefly News