Taraji P. Henson posted a selfie-style video touring her enormous perfume collection, spread across her closet and vanity area

The Empire actress gave fans a glimpse of her shelves packed with luxury fragrance brands, joking it was 'a bit of a problem'

Fans flooded the comments with reactions ranging from jaw-dropping admiration to playful jokes about where all her money goes

Taraji P. Henson showed off the reason she smelled so good Image: Katie Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

If you've ever wondered why Cookie Lyon always looks like she smells incredible, Taraji P. Henson has finally spilt the secret. The actress posted a sweeping selfie-style video on 24 November 2026, giving fans an unfiltered tour of her jaw-dropping perfume collection, and the internet hasn't quite recovered.

Taraji's closet is a fragrance fan's dream

Filmed in what appears to be her home closet and vanity area, the handheld clip takes viewers on a casual walkthrough of shelf after shelf loaded with perfume bottles. As she panned across the surfaces, Henson quipped, "It's a bit of a problem," before adding, "That's why I smell good, uh-huh, okay." Her closet may have been a little chaotic, but the collection itself was anything but ordinary. Spotted among the bottles were high-end brands including Clive Christian, Bond No. 9, Kilian, Louis Vuitton, and Xerjoff, to name just a few.

Best known for playing the sharp-tongued, impeccably dressed Cookie Lyon on Empire, Henson has long been a style icon. It seems her love of luxury extends well beyond her wardrobe.

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Taraji showed off her perfume stash. Image: Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to the fragrance haul

The post sent fragrance lovers into a frenzy, with fans either relating hard or clutching their wallets in shock. Here's what people had to say:

@johnniekashh:

"This is me!! I loveeeee to smell good and a girl always needs options! But she makes my collection look poor 😞😂"

@mzkitab00:

"I thought I was crazy with my 400 bottles 🤣😂😂"

@fame826

"I saw a whole lot of Mind Games, PDM, Clive Christian, Bond #9, Killians, Louis Vuitton, Xerjoff, Tamburins, and more...yeah we can hang out...we from the same tribe 😂"

@scurpy_lowkeyfaded:

"So she was crying for more money, so it can go into this 😭😭😭"

@karlissa_angelic:

"This is where all your money is going sis 😂"

@_thats.brookes.alexandria_:

"Okay Taraji Perfume Henson 😍"

Taraji and Mary go yachting

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mary J. Blige and Taraji P. Henson's Sardinia yacht getaway went viral, with fans praising their confidence while others debate their beach looks.

Source: Briefly News