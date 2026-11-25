Taraji P. Henson Shows Off Massive Perfume Collection That Has Fans in Awe
- Taraji P. Henson posted a selfie-style video touring her enormous perfume collection, spread across her closet and vanity area
- The Empire actress gave fans a glimpse of her shelves packed with luxury fragrance brands, joking it was 'a bit of a problem'
- Fans flooded the comments with reactions ranging from jaw-dropping admiration to playful jokes about where all her money goes
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If you've ever wondered why Cookie Lyon always looks like she smells incredible, Taraji P. Henson has finally spilt the secret. The actress posted a sweeping selfie-style video on 24 November 2026, giving fans an unfiltered tour of her jaw-dropping perfume collection, and the internet hasn't quite recovered.
Taraji's closet is a fragrance fan's dream
Filmed in what appears to be her home closet and vanity area, the handheld clip takes viewers on a casual walkthrough of shelf after shelf loaded with perfume bottles. As she panned across the surfaces, Henson quipped, "It's a bit of a problem," before adding, "That's why I smell good, uh-huh, okay." Her closet may have been a little chaotic, but the collection itself was anything but ordinary. Spotted among the bottles were high-end brands including Clive Christian, Bond No. 9, Kilian, Louis Vuitton, and Xerjoff, to name just a few.
Best known for playing the sharp-tongued, impeccably dressed Cookie Lyon on Empire, Henson has long been a style icon. It seems her love of luxury extends well beyond her wardrobe.
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Fans react to the fragrance haul
The post sent fragrance lovers into a frenzy, with fans either relating hard or clutching their wallets in shock. Here's what people had to say:
@johnniekashh:
"This is me!! I loveeeee to smell good and a girl always needs options! But she makes my collection look poor 😞😂"
@mzkitab00:
"I thought I was crazy with my 400 bottles 🤣😂😂"
@fame826
"I saw a whole lot of Mind Games, PDM, Clive Christian, Bond #9, Killians, Louis Vuitton, Xerjoff, Tamburins, and more...yeah we can hang out...we from the same tribe 😂"
@scurpy_lowkeyfaded:
"So she was crying for more money, so it can go into this 😭😭😭"
@karlissa_angelic:
"This is where all your money is going sis 😂"
@_thats.brookes.alexandria_:
"Okay Taraji Perfume Henson 😍"
Taraji and Mary go yachting
In a previous report from Briefly News, Mary J. Blige and Taraji P. Henson's Sardinia yacht getaway went viral, with fans praising their confidence while others debate their beach looks.
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za