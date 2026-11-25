A job advert flyer listing open positions at the Podcast and Chill Network circulated on X, catching Sol Phenduka's attention

The advert listed roles including Digital Marketers, General Workers and Makeup Artists, alongside salary ranges and requirements

Sol Phenduka responded to the post, and netizens quickly raised red flags about the advert's legitimacy

Sol Phenduka weighed in after a Podcast and Chill Network job advert offering R5,000 salaries sparked debate online. Image: Sol Phenduka

Source: UGC

A job advert flyer linked to the Podcast and Chill Network has set X alight, with radio and podcast personality Sol Phenduka jumping into the conversation after the post went viral on 25 November 2026. The advert, which featured a screen recording of a laptop displaying a promotional flyer, listed open positions including Digital Marketers, General Workers, and Makeup Artists, complete with salary ranges and requirements.

The clip accompanying the flyer had a motivational voiceover that struck an uplifting tone, with the speaker saying,

"That black child, our dreams are valid no matter the circumstances. I was not born rich... I started from my own. So I want black child to know that your dream is valid no matter the circumstances. Your current circumstances is not the end of you."

Sol Phenduka weighs in

The post, shared by @Thandubuntu on X, did not exactly inspire confidence. The user pointed out a glaring error in the flyer, writing:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"Hiring additional Stuff? Stuff? Aowa cmon. Nizo scamwa!!!!" The typo, using "Stuff" instead of "Staff."

@TBan_101 added to the thread, tagging Podcast and Chill's MacG directly:

"Is this legit @podcastwithmacg? can I apply."

See post here:

Mzansi's reactions range from laughter to warning

Netizens were quick to pile on with a mix of humour and genuine concern.

@busybeinghuman wrote:

"Grootman, are you guys hiring a photographer by chance?"

@T_sweetSA quipped:

"You want the stuff or not? 😂😂😂"

@Maxwell_jr5, who alleged:

"Bathong... someone just said he's Sol Phenduka and asked me for a small 5k for my application to be considered. 😭😭"

Sol Phenduka gushed over Nomzamo Mbatha

Sol Phenduka praised Nomzamo Mbatha after she turned heads at the Earthshot Prize 2026.

The radio personality called Nomzamo rare and an orator, saying people overlook that side of her.

Source: Briefly News