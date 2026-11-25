Activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma took to Facebook, urging South Africans to forgive DJ Zinhle after the DJ issued a public apology

DJ Zinhle apologised for her 2024 remarks about unemployed South African youth being "unemployable" due to a lack of skills

Jacinta's plea drew mixed reactions, with some netizens questioning the timing of Zinhle's apology

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma pleaded with DJ Zinhle over her 2024 unemployable youth remarks. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson, Alexi Rosenfeld

Source: Getty Images

Activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has stepped in to appeal for calm after DJ Zinhle's 2024 comments about unemployed South African youth resurfaced online, triggering another wave of public backlash. Jacinta, who has become one of the more prominent voices in Mzansi's public debates, urged her followers to extend forgiveness to the DJ after Zinhle issued a fresh apology on social media.

The drama stems from remarks Zinhle made in 2024, in which she said:

"One thing about the South African youth is not just that they are unemployed; a lot of them are unemployable. They don't have the skills required. It bugs me how long it takes for us to fill positions as Era. Just to find the right person for our shops. It takes longer than it should in a country that has so much unemployment."

The comments caused an immediate uproar when they were first made and have continued to sting after coming back into circulation. Zinhle addressed the situation again, posting:

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"South Africa. I am sorry for my comments on unemployment and the youth. 🙏"

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma pleads with SA

Jacinta posted her appeal on Facebook before it gained wider traction when X user @SpheleleGazu4 amplified it on Tuesday, 24 November 2026. In her post, Jacinta wrote:

"Guys, please forgive her now, bandla! 🙏 We can't be each other's enemies; at least yena Uyaxolisa some have never even acknowledged the things they have said and done to South Africans."

See the post below:

She added in a comment:

"Mxoleleni and Vote for ingoma 13 kulungile kodwa asingaqedani sodwa 🙏 Umuntu oyinkinga ilo ONGAXOLISI" — a nod to Professor's song "Is'koqokoqo" in Ukhozi FM's 2026 Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka competition, while stressing that the real problem is those who have never apologised at all.

See the screenshots below:

Netizens split over the apology

Not everyone was convinced, and the reactions ranged from acceptance to outright scepticism.

@manziniAya said:

"So you forgive people because someone tells you to? You can't use your own brain?"

@LillianMahlang4 wrote:

"The very same radio station she went to say all those words she must go back and apologise for it 😑🚮"

@_Sheriff101 joked:

"But this plea is also saying we must vote for Professor 😂😂😂"

@PatriotSA_RSA offered:

"OK, our leadership has spoken. Apology accepted."

@ForaSesh shared a more cautious take:

"We forgive her. But the apology came during the time she needed our vote. So we're no longer sure if the apology is genuine or if she's being manipulative. 🤷🏽‍♂️"

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma pleaded with South Africans to forgive DJ Zinhle. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson, Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

DJ Zinhle claps back at troll

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle shared a screenshot of a troll's comment alongside their photo, seemingly calling the person out publicly.

The post comes amid Zinhle facing backlash over comments she made about South African youth being unemployable.

Source: Briefly News