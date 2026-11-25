Lamiez Holworthy performed an emotional tribute set on the day her late friend Siphiwe Mashigo was laid to rest

The DJ opened up about performing while broken, saying she was pouring from an empty cup during the heartfelt tribute

Siphiwe Mashigo, a Tshwane-based DJ and co-founder of Pop Up Sunday Brunch, passed away on 14 November 2026 at age 36

DJ Lamiez Holworthy became emotional while paying tribute to her late friend during a heartfelt performance. Image: Lamiez Holworthy, Sphiwe Mashego

Source: Facebook

DJ Lamiez Holworthy was visibly overcome with grief during a tribute performance for her close friend and fellow DJ Siphiwe Mashigo, breaking down in tears on stage. The emotional set took place on 21 November 2026, the same day Mashigo was laid to rest at Soshanguve Crossing Cemetery. Sharing her feelings on social media after the performance, Holworthy described it as one of the most gruelling sets she had ever played.

"This was by far one of the hardest sets I've EVER had to play. When I said I was pouring from an empty cup, I meant it. My heart, my mind, my body are at zero, but my friend deserved one last tribute the day we finally laid him to rest."

Her message also addressed Mashigo directly, touching on the cruel reality of grief.

"Hai @siphiwetikong robile pelo Ngwana Mma and you know what the hardest pill to swallow is? Life goes on, and the world doesn't care that you're hurting. You're still expected to show up, to smile, to give so much of yourself even when you're broken. Robala ka Kgotso Mzala- ro bolokile like the king you were!!"

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Who was Siphiwe Mashigo?

Mashigo was a prominent figure in Tshwane's entertainment and lifestyle scene. Known professionally as DJ Siphiwe, he was a founding member of creative collective TJK Concepts and co-founded the popular lifestyle event Pop Up Sunday Brunch. He was also one half of the musical duo Siphiwe & Lebstar. He passed away on 14 November 2026 at the age of 36, with his funeral service held at Elsa Khutšong Parish in Soshanguve before his burial.

Watch the video below:

Fans rally around Lamiez

Fans and followers flooded the comments with love and support for the grieving DJ. Below are some of the reactions:

Thatsonkie:

"I saw you at our church. What a beautiful tribute for Sphiwe. ♥️"

Ayanda Khumalo:

"Cry, mama, so that you can heal. 🫂🙏"

Banele Ndaba:

"Phephisa mami. 🫂"

momoza:

"Sorry for your loss; your face says it all. What a beautiful soul. 🫂"

Zintle Kwaaiman:

"Xolo baby. ❤️"

Boojie_Gay:

"I saw you crying on set, mama, kuzo lunga. 😓😓❤️"

larona Creswell:

"Yhoo when said it, I felt that yhoo. 😢😞 Cry out loud, my dear, so that you can heal. 😔"

LifewithmissM:

"One thing about this woman o pelo entle."

Lamiez’s lookalike faced backlash

Social media creator Rural Zulu Girl posted an Instagram Story with a harsh caption after she and DJ Lamiez Holworthy were spotted in the same dress.

X user Cebe_Lihle23 reshared screenshots of the Story, calling out the creator and rallying Mzansi behind the popular DJ.

Source: Briefly News