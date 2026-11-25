ILoveMakonnen, who once collaborated with Drake and signed to OVO Sound, shared a video of himself stocking shelves at a grocery store in America

The rapper, who received a Grammy nod during his career peak, filmed the selfie-style clip explaining he needed to earn money to feed his baby

The video failed to draw much sympathy online, with netizens divided over whether the post deserved attention

ILoveMakonnen Stocks Grocery Store Shelves to Provide for Baby After Drake OVO Era. Image: Josh Brasted/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

ILoveMakonnen is making headlines again, but not for a new record or a headline-grabbing collaboration. The Atlanta-linked rapper went viral after posting a selfie-style video of himself working a shelf-stocking shift at a grocery store, explaining the motivation was simple: his baby needed food.

In the clip, filmed in a grocery store aisle in America in November 2026, Makonnen cheerfully documents his first day on the job with a lighthearted, self-deprecating energy. "You know, somebody's gotta get paid because baby needs food. So I started my new job today stocking at the grocery store, and so far I've stocked all of this stuff. Don't you guys think it looks good? I've been here since like 8:30 doing this, but you know, somebody's gotta get paid because baby needs food," he said in the footage.

From OVO Sound to aisle 5

Makonnen rose to prominence after collaborating with Drake on the remix of his breakout single Tuesday, a track closely tied to the Atlanta music scene. He signed to Drake's OVO Sound label alongside Warner Records in 2014, earning industry recognition including a Grammy nomination. By 2016, he had departed OVO and shifted to releasing music independently, but the momentum never fully returned.

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The split-screen comparison image circulating alongside the video, showing Makonnen against a nightlife backdrop, only added to the contrast between his former spotlight and his current situation. Rather than drawing an outpouring of support, the post sparked a mixed reaction online.

Netizens react to the viral clip

Reactions to the video ranged from jokes to genuine respect, with very little in between.

@44sunwolf quipped: "Stocking shelves on a Tuesday" — a clear nod to his biggest hit.

@mymixtapez, who shared the clip, wrote: "Club going up in aisle 5 😭"

@lei_jessy offered a more grounded take: "A job is a job and he not out there robbing people making money the honest way"

@Napoleonprofit pointed out a larger issue: "He doesn't have royalties on his work." @mymixtapez responded: "Grammy nod and no royalties 😳"

@Zayzobucks kept it straightforward: "At least he is making it happen for his kid."

@TheyHateDirt was blunter: "Idk why men who fell off post like this. Like, are we supposed to feel bad? I don't get it. Gotta work like every other man in the world for what you need."

Watch the video that sent the internet into a frenzy here:

Source: Briefly News