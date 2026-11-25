SA media personality Khaya Dlanga hit back at an X account that attacked Major League DJz with nepo baby allegations

The twins Bandile and Banele Mbere had shared an emotional tribute to their late aunt, former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

The account that posted the alleged nepo baby remark has since been deactivated, but netizens rallied behind the DJz

Khaya Dlanga Calls Out X User Who Called Major League DJz Nepo Babies While Grieving

Source: Instagram

South African author and media personality Khaya Dlanga has called out an X user who allegedly accused Amapiano duo Major League DJz of being nepo babies, right as the twins were publicly mourning the passing of their family member. Dlanga's response was blunt and brief: "This is extremely unkind."

The post from Dlanga, shared on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, was a reaction to a now-deleted tweet from an account that has since been deactivated. The timing made the situation all the more striking — twins Bandile and Banele Mbere had been expressing heartbreak over the death of former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who was their aunt.

What the deleted post allegedly said

According to X user @nomandlabobo, who summed up the situation, the account responded to Major League DJz's tribute post with a dismissive nepo baby jab. "The Major League boys tweeted about their late aunt Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, and she responded by saying, 'Oh, you're nepo babies; I thought your success through your own efforts,'" @nomandlabobo wrote. "How can you say that to grieving people? She's sick."

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The accusation struck a nerve with fans who have followed the duo's career arc over the years, from club gigs to their widely celebrated Major League Gardens balcony mixes, which became a cultural phenomenon during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Netizens back Major League DJz

The backlash against the original poster was swift, with many pushing back on the nepo baby label.

@ThulaneMasemula wrote:

"This is a crazy tweet; we saw gents move from hosting in clubs to Major League Gardens. During peak lockdown, they could've stayed indoors and enjoyed the time off, but gents hosted balcony mixes until what it is today! The bros WORK!"

@Twinkie_October added:

"People are very weird, man; those boys worked, hey."

@nomandlabobo continued:

"That PR lady wanyela. I don't know if it's a lack of emotional intelligence or ke stlaela."

@kingkenzo015 offered a broader take on the culture that enables such behaviour:

"This is the culture that has been encouraged on Twitter so people like her expect people to laugh and give them engagement."

The account responsible for the original remark was deactivated before many users could directly engage with it, leaving Dlanga's rebuke and the community's reactions as the lasting record of the exchange.

Source: Briefly News