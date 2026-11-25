Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali opened up about his struggles to find acting work in Hollywood

The acclaimed actor's revelation sparked a wide-ranging conversation about how Hollywood treats its talent

X users weighed in with strong opinions on what may be behind Ali's shocking admission

Mahershala Ali has opened up about struggling to find acting opportunities in Hollywood despite his two Academy Awards. Image: Gilbert Flores/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali has stunned Hollywood observers after revealing he cannot find acting roles, despite being one of the most decorated performers of his generation. Ali, who took home Academy Awards for his performances in Moonlight (2016) and Green Book (2018), made the admission publicly, saying bluntly:

"No roles for me."

The revelation, shared on X on 24 November 2026, quickly caught fire online and left many questioning how an actor of his calibre could find himself sidelined.

Mahershala Ali and the Hollywood drought

For many, Ali's situation points to an uncomfortable reality about how the film industry treats even its most celebrated Black actors between major projects. His most recent high-profile attachment was the long-gestating Blade reboot for Marvel and Disney, a project that faced years of development setbacks and delays, leaving Ali in professional limbo for an extended period.

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The actor's candid admission has drawn sympathy from fans who feel the industry failed him, particularly after the turbulent experience with the Marvel project.

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X users react to Ali's admission

The range of reactions reflects just how divisive the conversation around Hollywood's treatment of talent has become, with some pointing fingers squarely at the studios and others venturing into more contentious territory about industry politics. What most users agreed on, however, is that an actor of Ali's proven ability should not be struggling to land roles.

@HarrisDamn wrote:

"Not your fault Disney/Marvel fuckdd him over with Blade."

@Something_HmmZ kept it short, simply saying:

"That explains it."

@el_hombre_justo offered a more pointed take:

"Because he's not gay. He's a great actor but unfortunately, he's straight, and Hollywood prefers bad actors with LGBTQ syndromes."

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The actor acknowledged that the year had been long and difficult but urged fans and event organisers to connect with him for special occasions.

Source: Briefly News