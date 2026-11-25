Miss Puerto Rico Jennifer Barreto was crowned the new Miss Universe on 25 November 2026

Puerto Rico brought the prestigious Miss Universe title back home in a highly anticipated competition

The result sparked fierce debate online, with many fans arguing that the Dominican Republic's representative deserved the crown

Miss Puerto Rico Jennifer Barreto is crowned Miss Universe 2026. Image: @TodoMiss

Source: Twitter

Puerto Rico is celebrating after Jennifer Barreto was crowned Miss Universe 2026 on 25 November, claiming the coveted title for her island nation and sending fans into a frenzy across social media.

Barreto, who starred opposite Bajabulile Thela at the finale, received congratulatory messages on social media following her win.

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The pageant trended on social media when it confirmed her win and quickly went viral online, where the post congratulating Barreto was met with an outpouring of both pride and controversy from pageant followers around the world.

Barreto's coronation marks a significant moment for Puerto Rico, with supporters flooding the comments section to celebrate the win. The island's fans were visibly emotional, with one commenter writing in Spanish, expressing joy for "mi bella isla del encanto" — the beautiful island of enchantment.

Social media user @PicturesFolder posted Barretor's win on her X account on Wednesday, 24 November 2026.

Social media users congratulate the beauty queen

@liliestefan wrote:

"👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 felicidades para mi bella isla del encanto Puerto Rico."

@kira.valdez.3 was not convinced by the outcome:

"La representante de la República Dominicana fue la mejor. 👏👏👏."

@21_daniel.sil was dryly unimpressed:

"Hagámonos los sorprendidos, Así que repitan conmigo WAOOO"

@pattypalomeke had a different favourite in mind:

"Qué bella de ve, Fátima ❤️"

@barbiem.16 noted a pattern:

"First Fatima and now this girl"

Miss Puerto Rico Jennifer Barreto Wins Miss Universe 2026 Crown. Images: @PicturesFoIder and @TodoMiss

Source: Twitter

Miss Universe SA's national costume makes Mzansi proud

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Bajabulise Thela represented South Africa at Miss Universe 2026 with a national costume inspired by Mpumalanga.

Her Sun Goddess look drew on the province's name, meaning 'the place where the sun rises', connecting her roots to her look.

South Africans online rallied behind her ahead of the finals on 24 November 2026, urging fans to vote on the Miss Universe app.

Source: Briefly News