Lungile Thabethe shared photos on X on 24 November 2026 that got social media users talking

The social media personality impressed netizens with her body transformation

Fans and critics flooded the comments section with strong opinions about the clip

Media personality Lungile Thabethe shows off her new body

Source: Instagram

Media personality Lungile Thabethe has set tongues wagging after a clip of her showing off her waist made its rounds on X, leaving netizens with plenty to say about the social media personality's figure.

Thabethe, who recently flaunted her man, gained traction online as users weighed in on her appearance, sparking a heated mix of admiration and commentary in the comments.

Her pictures drew a wide range of reactions, from glowing compliments to pointed opinions. Some users were clearly impressed, while others used the moment to bring up Lungile's personal life.

Social media user Thato Prii shared photos of the media personality on his X account on Tuesday, 24 November 2026.

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South Africans comment on the photos

@PhophiHumbu simply wrote:

"She's very attractive."

@PallyMotsoari added in Setswana:

"Nna ne a makaditse shame. Kore till date ke setse ke ipotsa gore ne a boneng."

Others took a more critical tone. @iwillfetchu brought up her ex, writing:

"The life he lives with his now gf?🤣🤣🤣all they do is gallivant, drink and smoke EVERYDAY."

@LeoL66008 reflected on Lungile's journey, sharing:

"Gurl. Like I'm wondering what went through her mind. Then he gave her a baby. I remember watching her design her beautiful home business with her sister thriving.....weight loss surgery then he gave her a baby such a loser."

@bubu1158178 kept it short and sweet, writing:

"Wena, such a beautiful woman le nyaopes ela."

@IconikOnly, going by the name Kagiso, questioned the content itself, asking:

"Where is the decency of these snaps??"

Media personality Lungile Thabethe shows off her new body

Source: Instagram

Samkelo Ndlovu, Lungile Thabethe and Lootlove celebrate kids’ first day at school

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African celebrities recently celebrated their children's first day back at school.

Samkelo Ndlovu, Lungile Thabethe and Lootlove posted heartfelt pictures and videos of their bundle of joys going to school.

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the stars' back-to-school content.

Source: Briefly News