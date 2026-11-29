Tbo Touch filmed a spontaneous encounter with a South African grandmother he recognised while driving through a residential street in Australia on 20 November 2026

The gogo casually asked for a lift and even grabbed Tbo Touch's wrist to check the time, sending fans into a frenzy

The heartwarming video sparked an outpouring of stories from South Africans sharing their own surprise encounters with compatriots abroad

Tbo Touch’s viral video sparked emotional reactions from South Africans living abroad. Image: tbotouch

Source: Instagram

South Africans living abroad know the feeling — spotting a fellow compatriot in a foreign country hits differently. Radio personality Tbo Touch captured exactly that magic in a video that has since taken over Instagram feeds, showing the moment he recognised a South African grandmother strolling through a quiet suburban street in Australia.

Filmed on 20 November 2026 in what appears to be a residential neighbourhood, the casual vlog-style clip starts from inside a moving car as Tbo Touch clocks the elderly woman from a distance.

"That is the South African Gogo right there," he says before pulling over to greet her.

What follows is a warm, unscripted exchange that left viewers smiling from ear to ear.

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The gogo wasted no time settling into the moment, asking for a lift and, without hesitation, grabbing Tbo Touch's wrist to check the time — unbothered and completely at home. The clip ends with the two posing for a photo together, all smiles.

Tbo Touch spots South African gogo in Australia

Tbo Touch captioned the Instagram post:

"My day is made, spotted uMama from a mile away. No DNA JUST RSA🇿🇦 book out now: The Journey of a Quiet Warrior by Phumla Mtembu."

He later added in the comments that the book's distribution launch is still being finalised, writing:

"The book is coming out soon; she's still talking with the distributor on the launch plan, and I pray this moment accelerates her launch date 🙏🏾"

Watch Tbo Touch's unexpected run-in with the South African gogo in Australia below:

Fans share their own overseas encounters

The video unlocked a wave of personal stories from South Africans who have had similar goosebump moments in foreign cities.

@collateral_beautytransfomation shared:

"I had been in Atlanta for two years without eating pap or speaking any Southern African languages. Me & my daughter were in a bus and had someone laughing. We turned at the same time as the laugh was familiar. I just turned around and said Sawubona. When she responded, I cried like a baby. We both cried and hugged as if we were lost relatives. It completely changed life."

@_noni_t_ highlighted the best parts of the clip:

"My fav parts are her asking for a lift, then the part where she turns his wrist to check the time 😂😂😂😂she just doesn't care"

@earthangeldiva_sa recalled a similar brush with home:

"I spotted a Southahh at a park in Washington, DC, and she didn't say a word … I walked up to her and said Dumela, and she replied yebo unjani? And we both laughed… didn't exchange numbers or anything … just acknowledged each other and the moment and went on with our day ❤️"

@tracymamvelase added a sobering note about why such openness feels rare back home:

"And I'm just thinking ukuthi you can't do this la eSA the way kungekho safe ngakhona manje. I mean, like, we don't trust anyone nowadays this side, and it's so scary."

Tbo Touch's son takes him on Australian school tour

In another report, Briefly News revealed that Tbo Touch shared a video of his son, Malefe, giving him a walking tour of his school in Sydney, Australia in November 2026.

The handheld clip, filmed through glass walkways, stairwells, and an outdoor courtyard, showed a relaxed father-son moment that caught Mzansi's attention.

Source: Briefly News