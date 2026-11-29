Tbo Touch Spots South African Gogo Walking in Australia, Video Warms Hearts
- Tbo Touch filmed a spontaneous encounter with a South African grandmother he recognised while driving through a residential street in Australia on 20 November 2026
- The gogo casually asked for a lift and even grabbed Tbo Touch's wrist to check the time, sending fans into a frenzy
- The heartwarming video sparked an outpouring of stories from South Africans sharing their own surprise encounters with compatriots abroad
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South Africans living abroad know the feeling — spotting a fellow compatriot in a foreign country hits differently. Radio personality Tbo Touch captured exactly that magic in a video that has since taken over Instagram feeds, showing the moment he recognised a South African grandmother strolling through a quiet suburban street in Australia.
Filmed on 20 November 2026 in what appears to be a residential neighbourhood, the casual vlog-style clip starts from inside a moving car as Tbo Touch clocks the elderly woman from a distance.
"That is the South African Gogo right there," he says before pulling over to greet her.
What follows is a warm, unscripted exchange that left viewers smiling from ear to ear.
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The gogo wasted no time settling into the moment, asking for a lift and, without hesitation, grabbing Tbo Touch's wrist to check the time — unbothered and completely at home. The clip ends with the two posing for a photo together, all smiles.
Tbo Touch spots South African gogo in Australia
Tbo Touch captioned the Instagram post:
"My day is made, spotted uMama from a mile away. No DNA JUST RSA🇿🇦 book out now: The Journey of a Quiet Warrior by Phumla Mtembu."
He later added in the comments that the book's distribution launch is still being finalised, writing:
"The book is coming out soon; she's still talking with the distributor on the launch plan, and I pray this moment accelerates her launch date 🙏🏾"
Watch Tbo Touch's unexpected run-in with the South African gogo in Australia below:
Fans share their own overseas encounters
The video unlocked a wave of personal stories from South Africans who have had similar goosebump moments in foreign cities.
@collateral_beautytransfomation shared:
"I had been in Atlanta for two years without eating pap or speaking any Southern African languages. Me & my daughter were in a bus and had someone laughing. We turned at the same time as the laugh was familiar. I just turned around and said Sawubona. When she responded, I cried like a baby. We both cried and hugged as if we were lost relatives. It completely changed life."
@_noni_t_ highlighted the best parts of the clip:
"My fav parts are her asking for a lift, then the part where she turns his wrist to check the time 😂😂😂😂she just doesn't care"
@earthangeldiva_sa recalled a similar brush with home:
"I spotted a Southahh at a park in Washington, DC, and she didn't say a word … I walked up to her and said Dumela, and she replied yebo unjani? And we both laughed… didn't exchange numbers or anything … just acknowledged each other and the moment and went on with our day ❤️"
@tracymamvelase added a sobering note about why such openness feels rare back home:
"And I'm just thinking ukuthi you can't do this la eSA the way kungekho safe ngakhona manje. I mean, like, we don't trust anyone nowadays this side, and it's so scary."
Tbo Touch's son takes him on Australian school tour
In another report, Briefly News revealed that Tbo Touch shared a video of his son, Malefe, giving him a walking tour of his school in Sydney, Australia in November 2026.
The handheld clip, filmed through glass walkways, stairwells, and an outdoor courtyard, showed a relaxed father-son moment that caught Mzansi's attention.
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Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za