Cyan Boujee shared a poolside video days after she allegedly attacked fellow influencer Naquueda at the SA Social Media Awards

Naquueda, whose real name is Lesè Naquueda Dayel, won Beauty Influencer of the Year on the night of the alleged attack

Netizens were quick to call out Cyan Boujee's seemingly carefree clip, with many questioning the timing

Cyan Boujee embraced motherhood in a poolside video and allegedly took a dig at Naquueda. Image: cyan.boujee24, _naquueda

Source: Instagram

Days after allegedly assaulting fellow content creator Naquueda at a star-studded industry event, Cyan Boujee took to social media with a breezy outdoor video that many are reading as a pointed message. Filmed in what appears to be a backyard or poolside setting, complete with lush greenery and lounge furniture in the background, the clip shows the star speaking directly to the camera while holding her baby.

"Just me and my high school child living and enjoying. The best thing is if she sees me in person, she won’t say anything," she said in the casual selfie-style video, posted on X on Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

Cyan Boujee previously assaulted Naquueda

The backdrop to the clip is an alleged incident at the OpenServe South African Social Media Awards, held at the Mosaiek Theatre in Fairlands, Johannesburg, on Saturday, 21 November 2026. It was there that Naquueda, real name Lesè Naquueda Dayel, was allegedly attacked by Cyan Boujee. The evening was otherwise a triumphant one for Naquueda, who walked away with the coveted Beauty Influencer of the Year award.

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The alleged altercation between the two social media personalities quickly dominated online conversations, and Cyan Boujee's latest video has only added more fuel to the fire

Watch Cyan Boujee's poolside video that set social media alight below:

Netizens call out Cyan Boujee

The clip has drawn sharp responses from social media users who see through the seemingly relaxed vibe. Here is what they had to say:

@Ms_MtShIsA wrote:

"I really hope that chick opened a case."

@luyluba said:

"And again, just like that. You will hyp her up for it 🤣 how much of a bird must you be to always cheer for such behaviour?"

@gats_sa offered a sharper read of the situation:

"Nothing says bothered quite like putting on a full production to look unbothered."

@tee_ntshanga shared a more emotional reaction:

"😩😩😩😩 Imagine, mmago ele a bully. Ei, man, life is so unfair, shame. Such an innocent soul didn't deserve to be born into such an evil environment, man."

@Engineer_pretty kept it brief but pointed:

"Knowing when to speak or to be silent is very important."

Cyan Boujee shared a cheeky video after an alleged attack on award-winning influencer Naquueda. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Naquueda shows alleged bruises

In a previous article, Briefly News reported that Naquueda shared photos of her alleged bruises on Instagram after being physically attacked by Cyan Boujee.

Naquueda dared anyone to show her where she had spoken badly about Cyan Boujee, saying she would wait for proof.

Source: Briefly News