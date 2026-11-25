Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico made history at the 75th Miss Universe pageant held in San Juan on Tuesday, 24 November 2026

The 27-year-old psychologist and mother of a 7-year-old became eligible after Miss Universe changed its rules in 2022

South Africa's Bajabulise Thela did not place in the Top 30, while the internet erupted with divided reactions over the results

Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico Crowned Miss Universe 2026 as First Wife and Mother. Image: Jaydee Lee/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

History was made at the 75th Miss Universe pageant on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, when Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico was crowned the first-ever married mother to win the coveted title. The diamond jubilee edition of the pageant unfolded in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and the official Miss Universe Instagram account broke the news with the caption: "The universe welcomes its new queen, Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico! 👑"

Barreto, a 27-year-old psychologist and social worker, is married to a US Army sergeant and is mum to a seven-year-old daughter named Penelope. Her win became possible after Miss Universe changed its eligibility rules in 2022, dropping the requirement that contestants be unmarried and childless. The rule change opened the door to a historic milestone that has the pageant world buzzing.

South Africa's representative, Bajabulise Thela, did not make the Top 30, leaving local fans disappointed.

Puerto Rico Wins on Home Soil

The fact that the pageant was hosted in Puerto Rico and ultimately won by Puerto Rico's own contestant drew sharp reactions online. Many viewers wasted no time questioning the integrity of the results, with jokes and scepticism flooding the comment section almost immediately after the announcement.

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@andrecalzada_ set the tone early: "Me encanta como solo puerto rico esta de acuerdo con los resultados JAJAJAJA" — which translates roughly to, "I love how only Puerto Rico agrees with the results, HAHAHA."

@marronsantillan weighed in: "Miss Puerto Rico es realmente hermosa, pero otras chicas lo merecen más" ("Miss Puerto Rico is truly beautiful, but other girls deserve it more").

@noseqponeraquis was more blunt: "Puerto Rico winning in Puerto Rico with Puerto Rican judges, what a surprise 🤦🏻‍♀️"

Others predicted the same pattern for next year's host. @veliaarodizz wrote: "We act surprised when next year Costa Rica's girl wins (the host country)." @frankelli_5 echoed the sentiment, adding congratulations to Costa Rica "in advance."

@trixiadabs took issue with the title itself: "'Miss' Universe…. So we are going to call it 'Mrs' Universe Pageant NOW."

@yourlovestassie_ was more direct in their disappointment: "Bye Miss Universe, you lost the crowd and audience."

Not everyone was critical. @giadafolcia and @reneepv flooded the comments with heart emojis in support of the new queen.

A Historic Win for Mothers Everywhere

Regardless of the controversy, Barreto's crowning carries real symbolic weight. She is the first woman in the pageant's history to wear the Miss Universe crown as both a wife and a mother, a milestone that reflects the organisation's evolving view of what it means to represent the universe.

Source: Briefly News