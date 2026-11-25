South African actor Tumisho Masha posted a satirical video weighing in on the DA's Helen Zille and the Johannesburg mayoral coalition talks

Masha drew sharp comparisons between how the DA handled Musi Maimane's 2019 election dip versus Zille's reportedly steeper 2026 performance drop

The actor turned the political commentary into a broader reflection on the experiences of Black South Africans in corporate spaces

Tumisho Masha trolled DA's Helen Zille over Joburg Mayor race. Image: tumisho.mashaba/X, Per-Anders Pettersson via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South African actor Tumisho Masha has gone viral after dropping a sharp, satirical take on the Democratic Alliance's Helen Zille and the ongoing coalition talks over who will lead the City of Johannesburg.

Filmed selfie-style inside a car and layered with political cartoons, archival images of Nelson Mandela, and portraits of prominent political figures, the clip delivers its commentary in a mock-serious, sarcastic tone. Masha opens by noting that Zille appears to be "the best mayoral candidate for a job she might not get."

Masha breaks down the DA's numbers

The actor gets into the electoral stats, pointing out that the DA's strongest Johannesburg showing was in 2016, when Herman Mashaba served as the party's mayoral candidate and secured 38.4%. He contrasts that with Zille's reported 2026 result of roughly 35%, and flags a national dip from 26.9% in 2016 to 24.6% now.

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What really sharpens his argument is the comparison with former DA leader Mmusi Maimane. When Maimane lost around one and a half percentage points in 2019, Masha points out, "suddenly there was a leadership crisis", and Maimane had to go. Zille, by his calculations, dropped more than three percentage points compared to Mashaba's result, yet the response appears entirely different. "Same company, same performance appraisal, different marking memorandum," Masha quips.

"Welcome to corporate South Africa"

The video shifts gears into a broader metaphor that clearly resonated with viewers. Masha draws a direct parallel between Zille's political predicament and the experiences of Black professionals in South African corporate environments since 1994. "You train the new guy, you show him how the system works, you help him prepare his presentation, and then Monday morning, he's your boss. And HR tells you that, unfortunately, you're not quite the right cultural fit," he says.

He closes with a pointed jab aimed squarely at Zille, who once publicly commented on the perceived benefits of colonialism: "You can promise the roads, the infrastructure, the running water, the electricity, and still not get the mayor's office. But stay strong, Gogo. It's not rejection. It's character development. Welcome to South Africa."

Watch Tumisho Masha's viral political commentary:

Netizens flooded the comments with reactions ranging from laughter to sharp political analysis.

@ChiyaLuzuko wrote:

"I like how you change the filter and accent 😂. You killed it."

@El123V called it:

"Brilliant video. 🔥🔥. Waiting for the DA bots to have a meltdown.😜🤣🤣"

@vilizwi added:

"Ever worked in Cape Town…? Blacks there don't grow; they are forever attending development courses."

@MojelaTshepho connected it to voting patterns:

"Exactly what I don't understand about why black middle class voted DA. The corporate analogy is spot on🙌🏽 mara they still voted her knowing very well how they are treated in corporate 😏 we truly hate ourselves as a people 🚮"

Sizwe Dhlomo takes aim at Helen Zille

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo’s reaction to Helen Zille’s privatisation defence sparked fierce online debate.

This came after she cited Eskom’s 900% electricity price rise in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News