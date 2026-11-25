Cassper Nyovest joined Mtho from the Open Chats Podcast on the L-Tido Podcast to clear the air between them

L-Tido revealed he made peace with MacG, while Cassper addressed comments about his matric results

Mtho opened up about the coloured minority experience in South Africa during the candid chat

Cassper Nyovest and Mtho squashed their beef on the 'L-Tido Podcast'. Image: l_tido, mthokozisi_sz

Source: Instagram

Mzansi hip-hop has been buzzing after a teaser dropped on X on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, showing Cassper Nyovest sitting across from Mtho of Open Chats Podcast on the L-Tido Podcast. The clip, shared from L-Tido's X account, marks the show's milestone 50th episode and had peeps talking the moment it went live.

The studio set was dressed to impress, with a red accent wall, artwork, potted plants, and a sculpture providing the backdrop. Confetti fell at one point to celebrate the occasion, setting a festive mood for what turned out to be a surprisingly candid conversation.

Cassper and Mtho squash beef

One of the more memorable exchanges came when Mtho asked Cassper directly why he had blocked him. Cassper's response was matter-of-fact, essentially confirming it happened before the tension seemed to ease as the conversation moved on. Cassper also addressed ongoing jokes about him not having a matric certificate, responding with a mix of humour and unbothered confidence.

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Mtho, who is known for his sharp and often polarising takes on Open Chats Podcast, also touched on the coloured community's experience in South Africa, speaking about how they often feel like a marginalised minority who cannot get the same grace extended to others. He revealed that his perspective on this came partly from his late friend, adding a personal and historical depth to the discussion.

L-Tido reveals peace deal with MacG

L-Tido also dropped a notable revelation during the episode, sharing that he had made peace with controversial podcaster MacG, with whom he has traded burbs.

"I actually made peace with MacG. For real. Yeah, I don't say nothing negative about him. He doesn't say nothing negative about me. So we came to a place of peace," he said.

Watch the teaser that got everyone talking:

Reactions from netizens were mixed, with some calling for MacG and Cassper to share the same room, while others questioned how often the show circles back to MacG.

@k4r4b34st said:

"Put MacG and Cassper in the same room."

@Fhumu_Hush wrote:

"This podcast only interviews 1 person? Just make him a co-host please."

@Melusijezreel1 asked:

"Will there be a time where YOUR PODCAST stops mentioning MAC G for a full episode?"

@Blaq_Mac_ commented:

"Even if you pull in Ramaphosa himself, you're not hitting 800k Views lol buh the collab is tight 🔥"

@LeratoL19283764 said:

"How many times has Cass gone there? I see what MacG and Sol were saying."

@ahVenger_ wrote:

"The only thing I don't like about your show is how every five mins you find a reason to clap hands ngathi ke ko pre-school😅; nonetheless, we'll watch."

Nota Baloyi accuses L-Tido of hiring foreigners

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi went on a confrontational rant during the Music Pulse Podcast, claiming rapper L-Tido's team is mostly made up of foreigners.

The outburst is part of an escalating public feud between the two, which exploded after co-host Sfiso called L-Tido live on air.

Source: Briefly News