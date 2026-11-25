Metro FM's DJ Sabby went viral after blasting rapper Usimamane on air for skipping a scheduled Best Mornings interview

DJ Sabby called out the rapper and his manager by name, reminding hip-hop artists that Metro FM reaches 2.1 million listeners daily

A new video from Metro FM studios shows the two men reuniting in what appears to be a reconciliation moment

DJ Sabby and Usimamane Squash Beef Live at Metro FM Studios in Viral Video

Source: Instagram

Metro FM's DJ Sabby and rapper Usimamane appear to have buried the hatchet after a very public falling out, with a new clip from the Johannesburg station showing the two sharing laughs, hugs, and a prayer-hands gesture in a reconciliatory video posted on 25 November 2026.

The drama kicked off on 20 November 2026, when DJ Sabby aired his frustration live on Metro FM after Usimamane failed to pitch for a scheduled Best Mornings interview. The host did not hold back, calling out both the rapper and his management team by name. He reminded the hip-hop community that the station commands 2.1 million daily listeners and is not a platform to be treated lightly.

DJ Sabby addresses the viral moment

In the selfie-style clip filmed at the Metro FM studios, with the station's branding visible in the background, DJ Sabby set the record straight in a relaxed, candid tone. "Guys, this is a public service announcement. I think most people started decoding that moment totally the wrong way. I'm not tense between Usman Mane and me," he said, before revealing that the misunderstanding ultimately led him to discover that Usimamane is "Mjali" — slang for someone who is genuine and from the same circles.

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"I just found out the boy is Mjali, you know what I mean? So, I'm wrong about to tell you," he added, with the two men laughing throughout the clip.

Watch the Metro FM reconciliation video that got Mzansi talking.

Netizens react to the squash

The video stirred plenty of conversation online, with fans split between applauding both men and questioning the authenticity of the reunion. Here is what people had to say:

@LinkzGP: "Folded like Kehlani but glad you held him and his camp accountable"

@noPicanto: "Sabby is too goated for getting Usi on metro after he called him out 😂😂"

@Mvulane74343037: "Thank you grootman. You're the realest."

@Jojoruski_: "Great stuff, it takes a big man to acknowledge where he went wrong."

@mukovhedama: "But the guest seems pissed and it's like he's forced to do the morning show"

@avodelgado67: "See why sometimes you just gotta do things correctly the first time. Now you gotta do this awkward forced."

@Radiohead_24: "God bless you Sabby 🙏🏾 you showed a lot of us that we should give grace to those who are willing to be accountable, you reprimanded with love ❤️"

@khume_hussle: "Sometimes you just wish you had a big bro to keep you in check like Sabby🫡"

@saino_snm: "You jumped the broom dawg. Awkwardness is flying all over, laughing at everything 😂😂"

Source: Briefly News