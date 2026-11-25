Vuyokazi Nciweni went public about undergoing an arm lift procedure to remove excess skin

She shared before-and-after footage on Instagram Stories, adding a message of encouragement for others on similar journeys

Her announcement that she is officially done with plastic surgery has got X users talking

Vuyokazi Nciweni revealed that she went under the knife again. Image: vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: Instagram

South African content creator Vuyokazi Nciweni has opened up about her latest cosmetic procedure, revealing she had an arm lift surgery to remove excess skin. She shared her journey across a series of Instagram Story clips posted on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, mixing outdoor and indoor personal footage with overlaid text captions that walked followers through the experience.

The video captured both before-and-after moments in an upbeat, reflective tone, with Nciweni, who previously underwent several procedures, framing the procedure as a personal milestone. Beyond documenting the results, she used the platform to encourage others navigating similar body transformation journeys.

Vuyokazi Nciweni reveals results of arm lift surgery

Perhaps the most striking part of her reveal was the declaration that came with it. Nciweni announced she is "officially done with plastic surgery," signalling that the arm lift marks the end of her cosmetic surgery chapter rather than another step in an ongoing series of procedures.

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See the results of Vuyokazi Nciweni's arm lift surgery below:

X users react to Vuyokazi Nciweni's announcement

The clip quickly picked up traction online, with netizens weighing in from all angles. Some took issue with what they saw as a double standard in how the public treats different public figures who choose cosmetic procedures.

@lesedi_sunshine wrote:

"The way we are shaming abo Cyan, Mihlali and the likes for going under the knife multiple times, but the grace people give this girl. Yoh, indeed Twitter has favourites."

@reey_ch questioned the financial angle:

"Who's sponsoring this girl?"

@Zoxo71071795 kept it brief but blunt:

"Yeah, no, those wings had to go shem."

@lerato_lalove speculated on what could come next:

"She's going to do her legs next."

@weirdboy85 pushed back on the broader message of the video:

"Guys, stop being lazy and promoting this body dysmorphic culture. GO TO THE GYM."

@LoveleePashy, however, challenged the framing of the procedure altogether:

"This girl didn't have a 'Plastic surgery' done OMW."

Vuyokazi Nciweni gets mommy makeover scars covered

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Vuyokazi Nciweni flaunted her new massive tattoo.

Nciweni decided to go for a mommy makeover at the Mono Cosmetic Surgery in Istanbul and was left with scars.

Source: Briefly News