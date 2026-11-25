DJ Zinhle shared a video of her visiting her hometown with her Era By DJ Zinhle team to hand over school uniforms to community members

The DJ described the gesture as an act of love for the community that raised her

Netizens flooded the comments with scepticism, with many drawing comparisons to political vote-buying tactics

DJ Zinhle's school uniform donation has sparked mixed reactions, with some South Africans questioning the gesture. Image: DJ Zinhle

Source: Facebook

DJ Zinhle has sparked a wave of mixed reactions after sharing a video of herself handing over school uniforms to community members in her hometown. The DJ, alongside her Era By DJ Zinhle team, filmed the outing under a bright blue sky, with an on-screen caption describing the visit as "a small gesture of love for the community that raised me."

While the gesture was clearly intended to warm hearts, many netizens were far from moved, with the comments section quickly filling up with pointed comparisons to political vote-buying.

Why is DJ Zinhle being cancelled?

DJ Zinhle is currently facing renewed backlash over her 2024 comments where she said that many South African youth are unemployable. And recently, she asked fans to vote for her music in Ukhozi FM's Song of the Year awards, and critics brought the clip back, vowing to withhold votes or demanding free merchandise in return.

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Watch the video below:

Zinhle compared to ANC and Julius Malema

The backlash was swift. User Leo did not hold back, writing:

"Wena Zinhle, you not different from ANC who bribing people with bread for the votes."

PapaG kept it brief but sharp, noting:

"Malema fed the whole stadium and came out with 4%, just saying."

Leverne Benjamin was equally blunt:

"She needs votes lol now she's doing all this."

Omllan quipped:

"No one is above the program; even the program director also read the program. 😂"

Dineo pushed back against the tide of negativity, writing:

"The hate on Zinhle is so forced."

nobuhlephiri6 added a softer note:

"We love you, Zinhle; no need to overdo things."

Lwazi Ncwane brought a touch of humour, commenting:

"I thought you were a lawyer now, Zinhle. God bless you, MaZinhleri.”

Lebogang joked:

"Let’s hope Dr Matthew has seen this post. 😂😂😂"

Mooki__14 kept it short with a simple piece of advice:

"Lay low for a while.”

DJ Zinhle clapback at a troll

DJ Zinhle shared a screenshot of a troll's comment alongside their photo, seemingly calling the person out publicly.

The post comes amid Zinhle facing backlash over comments she made about South African youth being unemployable.

Source: Briefly News